Interesting and Humour - page 4062
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Says the man who posted about efficiency >1 and mermaids. That's a bummer.
the word efficiency itself means the ratio of the result obtained to the cost of obtaining it.
Respectfully.
None of them actually came out with anything new and beyond the existing ones. But books have been written and theories poured into the ears of immature minds through videos.
I can imagine how much money they spent on creating the magnetic motor and transformers they have flashed in their videos.
Sincerely.
if you calculate full efficiency with all incoming energies and laws, efficiency of 1 is not possible, if you calculate in terms of rational application, which I said and will say if I have to, it makes no difference where the extra energy comes from, we get the result more than we spent effort on it, efficiency > 1 exists.
The word efficiency itself means the ratio of the result obtained to the cost of obtaining it.
respectfully.
It is you who will tell our leadership how to tell the people that the budget is small, but it seemed to everyone that they live well on a full budget. Because there is no need to calculate the full budget with calculation of all incoming energies and laws, if it is possible to calculate from the point of view of rational application. But if you count from the point of view of rational application, that's another matter,
even an incomplete budget is enough for the common man to keep his trousers on.
You'll be a huge success.
It is you who will tell our leadership how to tell people that the budget is small, but it seemed to everyone that they live well on a full budget. Because there is no need to calculate the full budget with calculation of all incoming energies and laws, if it is possible to calculate from the point of view of rational application. But if you count from the point of view of rational application, that's another matter,
even an incomplete budget is enough for the common man to keep his trousers on.
You'll be a huge success.
science for the sake of science is utopia leading to bankruptcy.
with respect.
if you count the full efficiency with the calculation of all incoming energies and laws, efficiency of 1 is not possible, if you count in terms of rational application, which I have said and will say if I have to, it makes no difference where the additional energy comes from, we get a result greater than the effort spent on it, the efficiency > 1 exists.
The word efficiency itself means the ratio of the result obtained to the cost of obtaining it.
Respectfully.
In order to determine what is more and what is less, you must first bring everything into a single measure, which is impossible without"calculation of all incoming energies and laws".
Otherwise you are mixing the warm with the soft, and in such a system of bazaar zero-e it is clear that the warm can be much warmer than the soft.
And in the next experimental ward even more so - the crocodile is longer than the green one. There, any nonsense can be proven. The problem is your lack of education and oversight.
You're allowed to talk all kinds of nonsense. And some are worried that you're not talking it in the ward, alas, but in a perfectly decent society where it's not acceptable to make unsubstantiated assertions.
In your enlightened society, it's the norm.
The word efficiency itself means the ratio of the result obtained to the cost of obtaining it.
This is called RoI - Return of Investment. And the RoI is still the efficiency factor. Less than 1.
Otherwise, you could say that the efficiency factor is huge when the water comes out of the tap: I just opened the tap, I did not make any super effort, and there is a lot of energy...
None of them actually came out with anything new and beyond the existing ones. But books have been written and theories have been poured into the ears of immature minds through videos.
How can you say that this is an interesting site, I do not understand.
As for you and the mermaids. It would be fine if they claim their existence in some other planes and forms of being. Not physical. That would be all right. We could talk about these or those states. But here I am sure there is nothing to talk about even from this point of view, because everything there is based on faith too, and not on personal experience and feelings.
The end result is nothing but gibberish. I have not seen it, but I know. Haven't experienced, but I know. What you know, I don't know.
In order to determine what is more and what is less, you must first bring everything into a single measure, which is impossible without"calculation of all incoming energies and laws".
Otherwise you are mixing the warm with the soft, and in such a system of bazaar zero-e it is clear that the warm can be much warmer than the soft.
And in the next experimental ward even more so - the crocodile is longer than the green one. There, any nonsense can be proven. The problem is your lack of education and oversight.
You're allowed to talk all kinds of nonsense. And some are worried that you're not talking it in the ward, alas, but in a perfectly decent society where it's not acceptable to make unsubstantiated assertions.
In your enlightened society, it's the norm.
Respectfully.
Our mermaids.
And in the background is a lifeboat from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
You decided to lift an object and you lifted it by your own efforts, spent X amount of energy, took a lever and lifted the same object using X/the lever effort ratio, in the first case you burst your navel in the second case you said"what is there to lift a fluff". your conclusions after that, the lever has for you the efficiency that allowed you to do the task with less effort. since you spent less effort on the same work, the efficiency is more than 1, or for you the lever is no example at all?
With respect.
P.S. Here is the wiki, it says that Mathematically, the definition of efficiency can be written as: n=A/Q; where A is useful work (energy) and Q is energy expended.
is the ratio of the output to the energy expended.