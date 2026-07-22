Interesting and Humour - page 986

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tol64:

It's the other way round. ))) Look:

Horror. What a mess they made of the bear. All the meat was stolen by the zoo management. I'll write to Navalny and let him sort it out.

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Yeah, Navalny says that a commission of auditors from Moscow is working at the zoo. Everything that wasn't nailed down was stolen. All animals of the carnivore family have been declared vegan by the zoo's management.

The local TV station ordered the story. The bear, listening to a story about volunteer veganism, swore at her in bear language. He stole a stick of doctor's cheese from her bag through the bars and the presenter cried in pity.

 
[Deleted]  
Karlson:Один из подводных снимков Титаника.
Who made it? The ship looks too clear). It's dark down there and you can't see anything).
 
it was made by a boy with an OLYMPUS camera who watched a boat with a torch sink to the bottom of the aquarium.
 
 
 
Mischek:
18+
Is the topic covered in your opinion or is it not enough and needs to be toughened up ? ))
 
Mischek:
I think the subject is covered :)
 
sergeev:
I think the subject is covered :)

What's this got to do with the theme, it's just beautiful, Rzhev's

Old cars are also nice, but no reaction))

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