Interesting and Humour - page 986
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It's the other way round. ))) Look:
Horror. What a mess they made of the bear. All the meat was stolen by the zoo management. I'll write to Navalny and let him sort it out.
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Yeah, Navalny says that a commission of auditors from Moscow is working at the zoo. Everything that wasn't nailed down was stolen. All animals of the carnivore family have been declared vegan by the zoo's management.
The local TV station ordered the story. The bear, listening to a story about volunteer veganism, swore at her in bear language. He stole a stick of doctor's cheese from her bag through the bars and the presenter cried in pity.
pictures from the exhibition
18+
I think the subject is covered :)
What's this got to do with the theme, it's just beautiful, Rzhev's
Old cars are also nice, but no reaction))