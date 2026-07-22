Interesting and Humour - page 92
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Happiness
A prank on his mother-in-law.
A man decided to play a prank on his mother-in-law, who nearly stabbed him to death. Taking advantage of the fact that his dear mother had gone to the market, the son-in-law sawed a hole in the dining table, then climbed under it, stuck his head through the hole and froze in that position. The tablecloth was hanging down to the floor and the joker's body was out of sight. He also sprinkled ketchup liberally around his stupid head.
Now imagine what the feisty woman saw when she got home? A puddle of blood on the tablecloth and her son-in-law's severed head lying in the centre of the table with his tongue stuck out and his eyes beveled. The mother-in-law screamed with such force that the crooked hanging chandelier fell from the ceiling and struck the prankster right on the kamolomnil. The son-in-law, however, did not faint, but screamed deafeningly. The mother-in-law, having heard how the severed head desperately swears, finally lost her mind and threw a newly bought three-litre can of tomato paste at the boy. Naturally, the can hit the joker right in the forehead.
Obviously, the man's bones were as thick as a concrete slab, because the container broke, adding colour to the landscape. The poor son-in-law lost consciousness and remained under the table, looking like a corpse.
The woman howled like a coffee grinder and rushed to the police station on the ground floor of the building. The cops who arrived felt sick at the sight of the apocalyptic spectacle and even lost their temper, retreated to the door. And then the head, terrified, covered with red clots, raised its eyelids, twisted its eyes, opened its mouth and let out a tirade:
- Mother! Your mother! Your mother! Mother!
My mother-in-law fainted, one of the cops collapsed beside her, the other was stronger.
- You're the one... that... - he muttered, - let me see your passport!
- I'll get it," the head muttered, "and I'll get it, wait a minute.
Evidently the prospect of his head flying through the air behind his passport so impressed the officer that he shrieked: Help! Vampires! -rushed for help.
When the almost full squad with their weapons at the ready burst into the flat, the son-in-law, still covered in ketchup, called an ambulance. The result of the joke: my mother-in-law had a hypertensive crisis, one of the policemen stuttered, the other one always giggled stupidly at the sight of a bottle of ketchup, my son-in-law received several days in jail for hooliganism and received full moral satisfaction. And my mother-in-law stopped pestering the idiot once and for all
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nuvashcheblin
Ten years ago there were 6,000,000 of us. Today we are 7. That's terrible. We have to do something.
Ten years ago there were 6,000,000 of us. Today we are 7. That's terrible. We have to do something.
Ten years ago there were 6,000,000,000 of us . Today there are 7. This is terrible. We have to do something.
Don't.
No one knows the limit anyway. And after the limit there will either be a vicious pandemic (or even more than one) or self-regulation.
Either someone or something is going to blow up :)