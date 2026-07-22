Interesting and Humour - page 1355

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tol64:

It's not hard to fix. )

Try keeping your eyelids closed and dilating your pupils.
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Mischek:
Looks like he only changed the grass )))
The same thought occurred to me.)))
 
Mischek:

I like this one, it's creative.

Well, there's one that's cheerful and standing. I mean standing.

But the look again...

The choice of a label is a serious matter. It's better to have no label at all.

You have a bear, what are those head wounds?

 
Mischek:
Try keeping your eyelids closed and your pupils dilated.

)))


 
YuraZ:

choosing a label is a serious matter, it's better to have no label at all.

You have a bear, what are those head wounds?

It was a lobotomy. There's only a little bit left.
 
tol64:

)))


Mm-hmm. Looks like this hare's never gonna get off the weed again.
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In Gelendzhik, harsh sentences were handed down to the environmentalists who reported "Putin's dacha" to the country.

Four members of the Gelendzhik Human Rights Centre were sentenced to terms ranging from 8 to 13 years in prison.

In Gelendzhik four environmentalists who investigated the construction of 'Putin's dacha' were sentenced to long prison terms: the court found the members of the human rights centre guilty of fraud. They were sentenced to 8 to 13 years in strict regime.

 
 
 
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