Interesting and Humour - page 1355
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It's not hard to fix. )
Looks like he only changed the grass )))
I like this one, it's creative.
Well, there's one that's cheerful and standing. I mean standing.
But the look again...
The choice of a label is a serious matter. It's better to have no label at all.
You have a bear, what are those head wounds?
Try keeping your eyelids closed and your pupils dilated.
)))
choosing a label is a serious matter, it's better to have no label at all.
You have a bear, what are those head wounds?
)))
In Gelendzhik, harsh sentences were handed down to the environmentalists who reported "Putin's dacha" to the country.
Four members of the Gelendzhik Human Rights Centre were sentenced to terms ranging from 8 to 13 years in prison.
In Gelendzhik four environmentalists who investigated the construction of 'Putin's dacha' were sentenced to long prison terms: the court found the members of the human rights centre guilty of fraud. They were sentenced to 8 to 13 years in strict regime.