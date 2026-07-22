Interesting and Humour - page 1091
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A farm in Western Norway c. 1890-1910.
This one looks like Putin. )))
This one looks like Putin. )))
Yeah, it's something.
I wonder what was filmed? There are twice as many men.
According to the statistics at the time, it should be about the same.
there are no female works with an uninterrupted cycle
Where are the other women? And why are there no adjacent ages of both sexes? Maybe it's an educational institution
it looks like the teachers are in the middle
Hey!!! ))
- What's wrong?
- She says to me:
"What is 7*9?"
I tell her, "63."
she says:
- "And 9*7?",
I tell her:
- "What the fuck difference does it make?"...
Really, what
difference? - Surprised the father, -
ok I'll go in.
The next day my son comes home from school
, approaches his father:
- Dad, did you go to school?
- No, not yet.
- If you do, go and see the physical education teacher.
- What for?
- We were doing gymnastics, he asked
me to raise my right hand, I did.
Then the left hand, I lifted it; then he asked
to lift my right leg, I lifted it.
Now, he says, lift up
your left leg.
So I tell him:
- "Am I supposed to stand on ___?"
- Yes indeed," says the father, "OK, I'll go in.
My son comes home from school the next day:
- Dad, did you go to school?
- Not yet.
- Don't go, I got expelled.
- Why?
- I was called to the principal, I went to his office
, there is a maths teacher sitting there,
a physical education teacher and an art teacher.
- Did the art teacher come to the office?
I asked the same thing.
- legs wide, assistant come on, action camera, blah blah blah take four, go to the bed, crouch down, cry, well done.
- camera STOP, why is the corpse blinking? Assistant, get the hammer.