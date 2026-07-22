Interesting and Humour - page 2527

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tol64:
It's New Year's greetings. )
I wish they'd do that everywhere! ))))
 
Myth63:
That's exactly what they did with the 30% levy. Deduct 30% and here's the real price=)

Who is "they"?

The levy was imposed by the state. As I understand it, it's a kind of excise tax, which means the bank doesn't get it.

 
- You will die in misery, all alone, surrounded only by misery and pain.
- I'm sorry, what did you say?
- I say sign here and the credit is yours.
 

The header of the 'fourth' forum has been changed.

new four

MQL4: форум по механическим торговым системам и тестированию стратегий
  • www.mql5.com
MQL4: форум по механическим торговым системам и тестированию стратегий
 
barabashkakvn:

The header of the 'fourth' forum has been changed.

all that's left is to merge
 
Ehh, no animated icons now
 

There are seven days left until the new year.

There are seven days left until the new year.

 
barabashkakvn:

There are seven days left until the new year.

now predicting numbers for 6 days ahead ))) 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1... START... Finishing the job...
 
elugovoy:
now predicting numbers for 6 days ahead ))) 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1... START... Finishing the job...
Must sell ....Till the end of the first and buy the morning of the second ....
 
VOLDEMAR:
We should sell .... By the end of the first one and buy it in the morning of the second one ....
No one will sell in the morning of the second ))))) We'll have to have a hangover ourselves ))
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