Interesting and Humour - page 2527
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It's New Year's greetings. )
That's exactly what they did with the 30% levy. Deduct 30% and here's the real price=)
Who is "they"?
The levy was imposed by the state. As I understand it, it's a kind of excise tax, which means the bank doesn't get it.
The header of the 'fourth' forum has been changed.
The header of the 'fourth' forum has been changed.
There are seven days left until the new year.
There are seven days left until the new year.
now predicting numbers for 6 days ahead ))) 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1... START... Finishing the job...
We should sell .... By the end of the first one and buy it in the morning of the second one ....