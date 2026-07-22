Interesting and Humour - page 871
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18+ // violence, brutality, blood, more blood, a lot of blood, a severed leg, (one thing)
A guard dog ate the cameraman
A grandmother removed the remains of her grandson from the dog's kennel
That was probably the beginning of "How I Spent My Summer", a film about the everyday life of a district hospital :)
It must be hilarious, I wish I could watch them all, I'm sick of them all, and here's both of them at once.
Good for the man who has an extra $120K
The wonders of fractal graphics