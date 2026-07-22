Interesting and Humour - page 871

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Good for the man who has an extra $120K
 
Mischek:

18+ // violence, brutality, blood, more blood, a lot of blood, a severed leg, (one thing)

A guard dog ate the cameraman

A grandmother removed the remains of her grandson from the dog's kennel

That was probably the beginning of "How I Spent My Summer", a film about the everyday life of a district hospital :)

 
 

 
Contender:

It must be hilarious, I wish I could watch them all, I'm sick of them all, and here they are both at once.
 
Mischek:
It must be hilarious, I wish I could watch them all, I'm sick of them all, and here's both of them at once.
You don't have to watch it, you just have to listen :)))
 
vspexp:
Good for the man who has an extra $120K
a stupid comparison - if only the author of the video had organised a survey: "which total amount would fit more into the briefcase - the sum of 100 USD notes or 500 EUR notes? - He would also stack dollar notes, and then be surprised that no more than 6,000 dollars fit in - and then conclude: "how to carry more money with less notes".
 
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