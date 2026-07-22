Interesting and Humour - page 562
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Oh sport, you are the world
1. I sent it to you.
2. Cool potholes.
3. Where can I rent a double?
4. Blow job for ages.
5. I'm the master of the big shuttle!
Introductory explanations.
The sales department in a hotel is an integral part of doing business. The sales and marketing department has to deal with the sale of nights/rooms in bulk. Contracts are usually signed with travel agencies, embassies, large corporations, private companies, international organisations etc. In general, anyone who needs a hotel often at a cheaper price than the one hanging at the reception desk.
But, as usual, in our country, the sales department is also engaged in other business - advertising, exhibitions, dealing with dissatisfied customers, settling conflicts, weddings/corporate parties/ birthdays, etc. That's if the hotel has a restaurant, a club, a cafe.
We had all that. Plus, hotel duty once every fortnight, at night.
The first part.
Second part