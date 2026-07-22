Interesting and Humour - page 562

New comment
 
 
 
 
 
 
C-4: It's up to our mega-brains and their jet-propelled cart. They will solve any problem. The more ridiculous the context, the more interesting it will be for them.
Watch out you don't have to defend yourself against me... you're also good at twisting. No offense, just stating the facts.
 

Oh sport, you are the world

 
 
A list of phrases that cannot be read correctly the first time:
1. I sent it to you.
2. Cool potholes.
3. Where can I rent a double?
4. Blow job for ages.
5. I'm the master of the big shuttle!
 

Introductory explanations.
The sales department in a hotel is an integral part of doing business. The sales and marketing department has to deal with the sale of nights/rooms in bulk. Contracts are usually signed with travel agencies, embassies, large corporations, private companies, international organisations etc. In general, anyone who needs a hotel often at a cheaper price than the one hanging at the reception desk.
But, as usual, in our country, the sales department is also engaged in other business - advertising, exhibitions, dealing with dissatisfied customers, settling conflicts, weddings/corporate parties/ birthdays, etc. That's if the hotel has a restaurant, a club, a cafe.
We had all that. Plus, hotel duty once every fortnight, at night.

The first part.

Second part

1...555556557558559560561562563564565566567568569...4979
New comment