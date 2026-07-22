Interesting and Humour - page 3095
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On Sunday 26 June in Luzhniki, Russia national team players will show the audience the goals not included in the matches against England, Slovakia and Wales. :)
How to make a pot:
Here's an idea. If you set up a retail chain in St. Petersburg with a name like "Mini Farm", working under the slogan "from the field to the table", I will be responsible for supplying quality products from producers. As a nice bonus to the business - you will be able to eat delicious healthy food:))).
From Ukraine to Russia? Are you aware of the political situation? Or just smuggling, only hardcore? )))
Probably through South Africa... the coal route.
On the verge of...
Will you supply from Ukraine to Russia? Are you aware of the political situation? Or only contraband, only hardcore? )))
I am not just aware of the situation, but I am experiencing the "charms" of it myself. I am now temporarily living in Rostov-on-Don (my flat in Donetsk is too close to the line of fire, and I can't think too well under the noise of shelling). Nevertheless, everything can be solved if you wish and are smart. For example, I get cheese (real suluguni), spices, good wine (not that soft stuff like in shops), chacha, tea hand-picked and processed small-leaf tea from Georgia. Good cognac and wine is sometimes brought by my people from Dagestan (there are also tried and tested channels in Stavropol and Crimea, but my need for spirits is much lower). Goat's milk curd, goat's cheese and the world's tastiest bacon are delivered from villages in the Shakhtarsky district (within 10-20 km of the border with the Rostov Oblast.). Chicken eggs, chicken and duck eggs are brought from villages within 30-40 minutes drive from Rostov. I take cold-pressed vegetable oils in assortment from a shopkeeper I know (I can see both the raw materials and the process). Mushrooms, kopor tea, blueberries - generally from the Murmansk region.....
http://www.mk.ru/social/2016/06/09/poest-s-pomoyki-radost-moskvichi-ocenili-otbrosy-supermarketov.html
And in Moscow you can eat even more varied... and for free.
http://www.mk.ru/social/2016/06/09/poest-s-pomoyki-radost-moskvichi-ocenili-otbrosy-supermarketov.html
Food that hasn't been eaten in the capital and other big cities has long been distributed to the provinces.
The problem is well-known. It's the same everywhere:
- Honey, what's for dinner?
- No shit!
- Just like yesterday?
- Yes, I've cooked for two days at once!