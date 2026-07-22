Interesting and Humour - page 3095

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On Sunday 26 June in Luzhniki, Russia national team players will show the audience the goals not included in the matches against England, Slovakia and Wales. :)

 
Karputov Vladimir:

How to make a pot:

Yes, a turner and potter.
 
Vladimir Suschenko:
Here's an idea. If you set up a retail chain in St. Petersburg with a name like "Mini Farm", working under the slogan "from the field to the table", I will be responsible for supplying quality products from producers. As a nice bonus to the business - you will be able to eat delicious healthy food:))).
Will you supply from Ukraine to Russia? Are you aware of the political situation? Or only contraband, only hardcore? )))
[Deleted]  
Alexey Volchanskiy:
From Ukraine to Russia? Are you aware of the political situation? Or just smuggling, only hardcore? )))

Probably through South Africa... the coal route.

 

On the verge of...

9999

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Will you supply from Ukraine to Russia? Are you aware of the political situation? Or only contraband, only hardcore? )))
Not just aware of the situation, but I am experiencing the "charms" of it myself. Now I temporarily live in Rostov-on-Don (a flat in Donetsk is too close to the line of fire, and the noise of artillery fire makes me think too badly). Nevertheless, everything can be solved if you wish and are smart. For example, cheese (real suluguni), spices, good wine (not that soft stuff like in shops), chaika, tea with small leaves hand-rolled and processed are sent to me from Georgia. Good cognac and wine is sometimes brought by my people from Dagestan (there are also tried and tested channels in Stavropol and Crimea, but my need for spirits is much lower). Goat's milk curd, goat's cheese and the world's tastiest bacon are delivered from villages in the Shakhtarsky district (within 10-20 km of the border with the Rostov Oblast.). Chicken eggs, chicken and duck eggs are brought from villages within 30-40 minutes drive from Rostov. I take cold-pressed vegetable oils in assortment from a shopkeeper I know (I have an opportunity to see both the raw materials and the technological process). Mushrooms, kopor tea, blueberries - all from the Murmansk region.....
 
Vladimir Suschenko:
I am not just aware of the situation, but I am experiencing the "charms" of it myself. I am now temporarily living in Rostov-on-Don (my flat in Donetsk is too close to the line of fire, and I can't think too well under the noise of shelling). Nevertheless, everything can be solved if you wish and are smart. For example, I get cheese (real suluguni), spices, good wine (not that soft stuff like in shops), chacha, tea hand-picked and processed small-leaf tea from Georgia. Good cognac and wine is sometimes brought by my people from Dagestan (there are also tried and tested channels in Stavropol and Crimea, but my need for spirits is much lower). Goat's milk curd, goat's cheese and the world's tastiest bacon are delivered from villages in the Shakhtarsky district (within 10-20 km of the border with the Rostov Oblast.). Chicken eggs, chicken and duck eggs are brought from villages within 30-40 minutes drive from Rostov. I take cold-pressed vegetable oils in assortment from a shopkeeper I know (I can see both the raw materials and the process). Mushrooms, kopor tea, blueberries - generally from the Murmansk region.....
And in Moscow you can eat even more varied... And for free.

http://www.mk.ru/social/2016/06/09/poest-s-pomoyki-radost-moskvichi-ocenili-otbrosy-supermarketov.html

Поесть с помойки - радость: москвичи оценили отбросы супермаркетов
Поесть с помойки - радость: москвичи оценили отбросы супермаркетов
  • www.mk.ru
В Москве в скором времени появится карта помоек, где можно регулярно затариваться едой, списанной из супермаркетов. Ежедневно в городских баках оказываются тонны продуктов, которые не годны для продажи, но вполне годятся для употребления в пищу. Причин несколько: подходит к концу срок хранения, помялась упаковка, слетела этикетка... По правилам...
 
Aleksey Levashov:
And in Moscow you can eat even more varied... and for free.

http://www.mk.ru/social/2016/06/09/poest-s-pomoyki-radost-moskvichi-ocenili-otbrosy-supermarketov.html

Food that hasn't had time to be eaten in the capital and other major cities has long since been distributed to the provinces.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Food that hasn't been eaten in the capital and other big cities has long been distributed to the provinces.

The problem is well-known. It's the same everywhere:


 
And more about delicious and healthy eating:

- Honey, what's for dinner?
- No shit!
- Just like yesterday?
- Yes, I've cooked for two days at once!
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