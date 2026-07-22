Interesting and Humour - page 3783
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In 1956 the 20th Congress proclaimed: the aim was to increase the welfare of the people, and then the 21st Congress specified: meat, milk and butter. In 40 years such a dump was formed. We survived in a truncated form like the Roman Empire.
A basic question for civilisations
2,000 years ago it was said:
By their fruits you shall know them(Matthew 7:16)
But a very wealthy empire at that time was in its heyday with the meaning of life:
"Bread and circuses".
The part of that empire known to us better as the Byzantine Empire took these words recorded by Matthew in 320 to action and lived on after the Roman Empire for over 1,000 years.
In 1917, they threw away all estates, all prehistory, including property history, and made a huge leap in world history with no resources at all, no help from the outside. And that's all: they judged people by their fruits and not by their pedigree, money or the profit made.
In 1956, the 20th congress proclaimed: the aim is to increase people's welfare, and then the 21st congress specified: meat, milk and butter. In 40 years such a dump was formed. We survived in a truncated form, like the Roman Empire.
How do you find this perspective on the development of civilizations?
Those who spoke 2,000 years ago simply copied from those who spoke 4,000 years ago (and before). I mean the Egyptians, the Book of the Dead was their Bible and in addition to the highest court and salvation for the righteous (chapter 125), there are also written norms of morality, which if just like commandments of famous prophet who climbed the mountain for this, and many of them are very useful for stable society (and Egyptian was stable, of course), in particular not to kill, not to steal, not to cheat, etc., Also the Hammurabi laws are quite identical, and both sources emphasize the power of kings recognizing them as no less than viceroys of the gods on earth, well that is understandable and why - so there are no unnecessary questions why a king/pharaoh is needed - so no wonder the bible is not something unique, It just follows the beaten track, in many ways it openly borrows stories from Sumer and Egypt, but all these systems of norms by and large are aimed at mass enslavement, to make people easier to control, not at their own development............
The Byzantine Empire was inevitably inferior to its neighbours - it may have been lucky longer, but it too was plagued by corruption, internal strife, palacecoups and crises under Justinian and after him, one should not think the Byzantines were in any way more "moral" or "righteous" than the Romans, especially since the term "Byzantine Empire" itself was used in the 16th century and the Byzantines called themselves Romans-Romeans)))) and the name was Romania))))) and the collapse of the empire was due not only to external reasons but also to internal fragmentation of competing regional despotisms (the term "despot" comes from Byzantium), so the hypothesis that some moral and religious norms helped the Byzantine Empire to last - I think it is a very naive assumption, Besides, the Franks in a sense revived the Western Roman Empire, though in different frames, but Rome, except for some unfavourable periods, lived happily, relying on the military aid of the Franks, And if we consider continuation of the Holy Roman Empire (it was officially called as continuation of the Western Roman Empire) in a form of Germany+Italy+Burgundy, this empire lasted till 1806. In any case both East and West were the same, someone was constantly killing, betraying, robbing and etc.etc. including under the "banners of God" .....
As for the USSR and its slogans, as I have written before, it is all a colossal hoax...
in the middle you have to write - invert
In the middle you have to write - invert
Well, I didn't infringe on the copyright. It's dangerous. :)
The picture was already captioned.
Well, I didn't want to violate the copyright. It's dangerous.
Copyright ? what liberal nonsense :-))) - Too bad the Chinese and Japanese don't read this. They would be laughing their heads off .
Oh, did the author get written consent from these two fine gentlemen - to publish their backsides on the internet?
The fine print at the bottom of the screenshot doesn't show their consent.
Also, you need a permission from the transport company to take the picture in their transport. In the corner of the screenshot there is a missing stamp.
After all, if the picture is a masterpiece, advertising will flood the market, the company will want to compensate them for providing props.
It turns out, according to "liberal approaches" this picture is already criminal by itself.
Stack Overflow 2017 survey results: developers who use gaps earn more...
https://habrahabr.ru/post/331026/