Interesting and Humour - page 4827
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What is it and how is it?
...selfies
What is it and how is it?
The illusion of a girl's head without a body.
If she had a red jacket, it would look totally awful.
To understand that, of course, you have to activate the logic centre in the temporal region.
But Aleksey Nikolayev and Maxim Dmitrievsky do not have it turned on. )) Hee-hee.))
The illusion of the girl's head without her body.
If she had a red jacket, it would look totally awful.
To understand that, of course, you have to activate the logic centre in the temporal region.
But Aleksey Nikolayev and Maxim Dmitrievsky do not turn it on. )) Hee-hee.))
I see that the head without the body. Why is it so, where did the body go?
The illusion of the girl's head without her body.
If she had a red jacket, it would look totally awful.
To understand that, of course, you have to activate the logic centre in the temporal area.
But Aleksey Nikolayev and Maxim Dmitrievsky do not turn it on. )) Hee-hee.))
Apparently, this "centre" is activated in you by drinking fake cognac with high methanol content.
New freelance application... Code is simple, only 1300 lines.........
Apparently, you activate this "centre" through the oral ingestion of adulterated cognac with a high methanol content.
A set of clever words is not always indicative of solidity))
Happy Birthday NASDAQ!
New freelance application... Code is simple, only 1300 lines.........
You also regularly see phrases like: "It won't be a problem for you", "It's a 5-minute job", etc. You either don't get involved or overcharge to compensate for the moral side and keep calm in your communication.
What is it and how is it?
Stop trolling. The illusion is in the distance of the head from the ground. Then you just see that it's a picture of a man standing on top of the ground.) Not buried in the ground.)
There are also regular phrases like: "It won't be a problem for you", "It's a five-minute job" and so on. You either don't get involved or overcharge to compensate for the moral side and remain calm in your communication.
It is better to pass by) One senses training in pulling strings)