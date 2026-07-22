Interesting and Humour - page 4945
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and isn't it time to start?
Maybe it is time. But as Chapayev said in a joke: "Petyka! The big one - only after the World Revolution!"
Vishnevsky's odnoshits -
---------------
What a time wasted on life!
He was overwhelmed with a sense of measure...
You're making eyes at me in vain, young lady.
And for my health, put in these candles.
Love me, my darling, as much as you like...
He kept silent. But for nothing. No use...
I'll warm it up in two minutes and then we'll go
I'll warm it up in two minutes and then we'll go
yeah
salvador dal: a premonition of civil war
salvador dal: a premonition of civil war
The best installation in recent times.
friends, help me find a toolkit like this:
1. you can choose a ready-made and dubbed videotape.
2. You may, for example, change the face of a character to the face of someone you know or to your own face
3. you can send the modified video to your friends so that they can play it back
friends, help me find a toolkit like this:
1. you can choose a ready-made and dubbed videotape.
2. You may, for example, change the face of a character to the face of someone you know or to your own face
3. You can send the modified video to your friends to play it.
I have not come across such programmes but there is another way.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Today I will tell you how to become a crypto-expert. A short tutorial from Dmitry Rosenfeld.
Mickey Moose, 2019.02.10 22:02
1. borrow someone's iPhone X.
2. Wash your neck.
3. Ask a friend for a clean shirt, preferably a blue shirt with a fine checkered pattern.
4. Stand in front of a photo wall with a view of Singapore's gardens and take selfies for your Facebook avatar.
5. Find a picture of skyscrapers and make it your background picture on your Facebook page.
6. Change your place of residence from Fastov to Hong Kong or San Jose.
7. Don't mess with the time difference. If you post a picture of a vegan breakfast by copying it from the page of the same 23-year-old lazy girl who decided she's now a fashionable Instagram food blogger for her dad's money - then remember that the sun (such a star) rises in the East. So a fancy breakfast in San Jose should be around 8pm here and it's still nighttime in Hong Kong at that time. The main thing is not to get it mixed up.
8. Insert the word bitcoin every other word in the sentence. The word bitcoin is pronounced only by amateur suckers. Gurus only use "bitcoin".
9. Get a job at a car wash. Wait for the mayor's son to come and wash. Take a picture in front of his car, maybe with a flannel in hand. Just add a clever caption saying "It's so nice to wash your own beauty on a sunny day!". IMPORTANT: Traffic in Hong Kong is left-handed. Don't take a picture of the steering wheel!
10. Don't quit the car wash! Firstly, it's a permanent addition to your investment capital and secondly, you can wait for the son of the head of the tax office to come to wash up.
11. Congratulations! You can now start your career as a coach on "7 Ways to Make a Million from Crypto".
12. To do this. Borrow another 250 hryvnias from your dad. And order yourself business cards with the inscription "Stepan Perebeikoryto. CEO and Owner International Word Trading Corporation. Singapore - London - Hong Kong - New York".
13. Don't be afraid to put the number of your corporation's world headquarters with the Fastov telephone code on your business card. Tell everyone it's the code for the wealthy suburbs of London. Who knows there.
14. Buy a ticket to a training session of another such gura and meet other cryptogurus at it.
15. Important. When you find out about the existence of other cryptocurrencies besides bitcoin, never ask with a stunned look a question: "Holy shit, is there any other shota besides bitcoin?!!!".
16. Exchange business cards with other CEOs at the event.
17. At some point, take 200 hryvnias out of your pocket and show that you have some serious capital. This will make a proper impression on the other experts.
18. Beware of tricky questions. You do not need to explain in detail - where exactly behind the stall the route number 14 "Suburban railway station - Fastov" stops. Instead it is better to say that this question should be addressed to my press-service. My Tesla is on the charger and I'm still using an Uber Black.
19. You may consider networking is over.
20. Congratulations! You now have a client base for your free luring webinar "How to make money from crypto while living at your leisure in Hong Kong".
21. Borrow another 100 hryvnias from Daddy and pay for the internet. It's much easier to hold a webinar if you have the internet.
22. One last thing. Find in Google a graph of the growth of the price and catch of herring salmon off the coast of Iceland. Add incomprehensible hieroglyphics to it. Draw, somehow, a red stripe pointing upwards. This stripe is your prediction of a positive growth trend as a crypto-expert.
23. Sit down to write the book "Crypto as Long as a Life. A Beginner's Guide".
P.S This algorithm is also suitable for forex, stock market and selling trading robots
I've never seen such a program, but you could go the other way.
It's strange, you seem like a normal guy and you talk such rubbish!
What do you need it for?
It's weird, you seem like a normal guy, but you're so full of shit!
why are you doing this?
Vitaly suggested exactly what you need. With instructions).