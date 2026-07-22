Interesting and Humour - page 1770

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Olympic calendar

Artist Andrei Tarusov





 

And somewhere the weather is nice and everyone is having fun ...



 

After

Photo by Bigg Shangkhala



 

after ...

Photo by Natalia Ova



 
http://coub.com/view/24rayq17
 
You wake up without a five o'clock alarm clock
You lie there staring into the darkness
¶ And you wait for the world around your bed ¶
♪ all the outside world is downloading ♪
 

Sometimes you wake up like a bird,

a winged spring in the air,

♪ and you want to live and work ♪

but by breakfast time it passes.

 
FAQ:
What's up? Back to europe?) ?
 
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