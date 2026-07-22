Interesting and Humour - page 1770
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Olympic calendar
Artist Andrei Tarusov
And somewhere the weather is nice and everyone is having fun ...
After
Photo by Bigg Shangkhala
after ...
Photo by Natalia Ova
You lie there staring into the darkness
¶ And you wait for the world around your bed ¶
♪ all the outside world is downloading ♪
Sometimes you wake up like a bird,
a winged spring in the air,
♪ and you want to live and work ♪
but by breakfast time it passes.