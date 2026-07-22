Interesting and Humour - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Don't take it as an advertisement :) Saw it on a normal lorry a couple of days ago.... I laughed heartily
"Rolls-Royce with blinkers
then break one of his legs and hit him in the liver
(c) The Ministry of Health recommends
That's a laugh, but it makes perfect sense, doesn't it? I'll keep that in mind.
ZS, if anything, I've been watching too much House.
Then break one of his legs and hit him in the liver
(c) The Ministry of Health recommends
Another link to this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXEkAY0Wjpo) and a comment there:
This guy says it right, the situation described is a brain haemorrhage, or stroke, to reduce blood flow to the brain and need to break the nose, otherwise at the site of the vessel rupture and hematoma formation blood will form a cavity, compressing the surrounding areas of the brain, forcing blood from capillaries and vessels, if no oxygenated blood is supplied to these compressed areas of the brain, after 6 minutes irreversible destruction of these areas will begin and this can already lead to quick death.
Smashing your nose is easy, but how do you do it without additional concussion? Isn't it easier, and I dare say more practical, to cut a vein in the arm? - You don't have to crush the (presumably injured head) skull for no reason at all.
That's a laugh, but it makes perfect sense, doesn't it? I'll keep that in mind.
ZS, if anything, I've been watching too much House.
Smashing your nose is easy, but how do you do it without additional concussion? Isn't it easier, and I dare say more practical, to cut a vein in the arm? - You don't have to crush the skull for nothing (we're assuming the victim's head was injured).