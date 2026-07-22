Interesting and Humour - page 26

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Don't take it as an advertisement :) Saw it on a normal lorry a couple of days ago.... I laughed heartily

Autotrading

 

then break one of his legs and hit him in the liver

(c) The Ministry of Health recommends

 
Mischek:

That's a laugh, but it makes perfect sense, doesn't it? I'll keep that in mind.

ZS, if anything, I've been watching too much House.

 
Mischek:

Then break one of his legs and hit him in the liver

(c) The Ministry of Health recommends

Another link to this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXEkAY0Wjpo) and a comment there:

This guy says it right, the situation described is a brain haemorrhage, or stroke, to reduce blood flow to the brain and need to break the nose, otherwise at the site of the vessel rupture and hematoma formation blood will form a cavity, compressing the surrounding areas of the brain, forcing blood from capillaries and vessels, if no oxygenated blood is supplied to these compressed areas of the brain, after 6 minutes irreversible destruction of these areas will begin and this can already lead to quick death.

 
I understand that this is probably medically correct, but it still sounds kind of hilarious. And in practice...well, if it's not a doctor in uniform, it's complicated.
 

Smashing your nose is easy, but how do you do it without additional concussion? Isn't it easier, and I dare say more practical, to cut a vein in the arm? - You don't have to crush the (presumably injured head) skull for no reason at all.

 
TheXpert:

That's a laugh, but it makes perfect sense, doesn't it? I'll keep that in mind.

ZS, if anything, I've been watching too much House.

They slipped me House a year ago. I gave it all up. All I did was sleep. I swallowed the first season without noticing. There were four more in the shop. It was like a week-long binge.
 
joo:
Smashing your nose is easy, but how do you do it without additional concussion? Isn't it easier, and I dare say more practical, to cut a vein in the arm? - You don't have to crush the skull for nothing (we're assuming the victim's head was injured).

I don't know. Sometimes it doesn't bleed right the first time. Vascularity varies. I mean, a snap can make me bleed. You can get a vein, too.
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