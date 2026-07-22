Interesting and Humour - page 2829
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If they introduce this innovation, the price will rise and they will have to cover their losses, and it will not go down like it always does with us. The price of oil has been on the floor for a long time, while here, gasoline prices will go up, I do not understand the logic, unless - for the state, it is a strategically important tax on gasoline )))).
MET + Kudrin's scissors + other different effects of taxation and national peculiarities of oil production in our beautiful and amazing ;).
For the same reason, by the way, the cost of oil producers in Russia is the same year after year. Oil $100 - Gazprom 130 rubles, oil $40 - Gazprom still one hundred and thirty rubles. That's the way we live.
That's how the laws work, all the famous people, and all the way back
With prices starting at 40 roubles or more for Euro-5, it's more of a hint of a switch to subsistence fodder ))))
I'm thinking, I'm thinking...................................................... what if you give a programmer a task, so average, to make an EA that stops trading on scanning its aggravation ,,,,, there's an eye twitching or something else and bang a magic button (off)
Just wondering how far they'll send me.
I am thinking, I think...................................................... what if you give a task to a programmer, so a middle hand, to make an Expert Advisor that stops trading on scanning its aggravation ,,,,, there is an eye flutter or something else and bang a magic button (off)
I'm just wondering how far they'll send me.
Far out! But for your money, any whim and the eye will twitch, and not only that, but any button seems magic.
l It is not about money, the cost is two kopecks the price of the idea is much more expensive, if you add to t / c the creation of a device to determine the freshness and usability of information in the food based on the hamster, then what heights can be achieved. You all know that a well-fed hamster will not eat anything spoiled or with nitrates and will not bury it in its cheeks.
That's my dumb humor, and I'm unemotional. I'm kind of a trader.
l It is not about money, the cost is two kopecks the price of the idea is much more expensive, if you add to t / c the creation of a device to determine the freshness and usability of information in the food based on the hamster, then what heights can be achieved. It is common knowledge that a well-fed hamster will not eat anything spoiled or with nitrates and will not stuff it in its mouth.
I'm a dumb humorist, I'm unemotional, I'm a kind of trader.
First, decide on the version of the assignment! You don't know whether you want a goldfish or a tablecloth.
Kerry's walk along the capital's Arbat:
And not afraid ....:)
Kerry's walk along the capital's Arbat:
And not afraid ....:)