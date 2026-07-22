Interesting and Humour - page 802

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Mischek:

if there was water on Mars

The hydrosphere of Mars
 

 

 
 

The all-rounder:

Panasonic introduces 'omnivorous' torch

 
Silent:

The all-rounder:

Panasonic introduces 'omnivorous' torch

It's really interesting, it's not uncommon to have to buy batteries somewhere in the countryside (if the battery is dead).
 
Vladon:
It's interesting, but it's not uncommon to have trouble buying batteries in the countryside (if the batteries are dead).

The bourgeoisie, they turn an ordinary idea into money, and if you take it somewhere, they will kick you and say it's bullshit.

 

from the movie The Curse Box

sexy (below) ghost gymnast

 

Google has shut down Maps for Windows Phone users

Waiting for maps from Microsoft?

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