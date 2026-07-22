Interesting and Humour - page 2332
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Best comment
.Borat.07.07.2014 в 12:34Rating of commentators
Better the same, but with an aphrodisiac.
If your wife has a headache, press a button and she'll give it to you right away!
- How did you get knocked up?
- I got hacked!
A 40-year-old Nigerian man tied up his car.
:)
why don't you put three sheets of pictures of the car?
see if MQ will throw in a few more quid.