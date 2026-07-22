Interesting and Humour - page 2332

New comment
 
"Such a short long life" (c)
Космический зонд, запущенный 36 лет назад, снова на связи
Космический зонд, запущенный 36 лет назад, снова на связи
  • 2014.07.09
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Инженеры и ученые при помощи радиотелескопа, расположенного в Аресибо (Пуэрто-Рико), пробуют включить двигатели аппарата ISEE-3 и направить его к Луне. У межпланетных аппаратов, как и у людей, очень разная судьба. Есть станции, которые приковывали к себе внимание задолго до запуска, но после успешного выполнения миссии о них быстро забывали...
 
FAQ:

Better the same, but with an aphrodisiac.
If your wife has a headache, press a button and she'll give it to you right away!

277

>controlled by wireless communication
- How did you get knocked up?
- I got hacked!
 
 

A 40-year-old Nigerian man tied up his car.


 
 
 
 
 
 

:)

why don't you put three sheets of pictures of the car?

see if MQ will throw in a few more quid.

1...232523262327232823292330233123322333233423352336233723382339...4979
New comment