Interesting and Humour - page 4009
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want to put in a markt ?
GBPUSD - have you tried it ?
There's a cooler one in the marketplace :)
76695 2015.09.15 09:44 s/l 366010000.00 1.12997 1.12997 0.00000 950000.00 293812700.05
76696 2015.09.15 11:20 buy 3661 10000.00 1.13146 0.00000 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76697 2015.09.15 11:20 buy 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13116 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76698 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13147 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76699 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13149 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76700 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13151 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76701 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13153 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76702 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13155 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76703 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13156 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76704 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13158 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76705 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13160 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76706 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13162 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76707 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13164 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76708 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13166 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76709 2015.09.15 11:20 modify 3661 10000.00 1.13146 1.13168 0.00000 0.00 293812700.05
76710 2015.09.15 11:20 s/l 3661 10000.00 1.13168 1.13168 0.00000 220000.00 294032700.05
Not bad, lot 10000.
Denis, it seems that the idea of such exact entries is based on choosing the direction in which the speed of price changes as much as possible.
Tried putting it on the market - it doesn't pass.
Fix the bugs urgently)
want to put in a markt ?
GBPUSD - have you tried it?
Here's today's example.
Yusser opened a branch in the 'Trading Systems' section of the forum titled 'Is it possible to develop any trading strategy and make it profitable?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is it possible to develop any trading strategy and make it profitable ?
Michael Ampadu, 2017.09.20 23:13
I have come to the realization that any trading strategy that has been properly defined and modified can become profitable for the developer or trader.
I have analysed and tested a number of strategies that didn't seem to work initially until I changed them. Anyone have the same perception or contradiction?
I will now post something like yes we can and your EA with a link to his post from here and yours and my backtest.
:)
Still, if we get into a serious conversation afterwards, it'll end up being freelance...
Eh, too bad I'm not a programmer.
Here's an example from today.
Yuser opened a branch in the Trading Systems section of the forum titled 'Is it possible to develop any trading strategy and make it profitable?
I'm about to post something like yes we can and your EA with a link to his post from here and yours and mine backtest.
:)
Anyway, if we get into a serious conversation afterwards, we'll end up freelancing.
Eh, too bad I'm not a programmer.
He writes that you need a strategy, any strategy, but one that is properly developed, and then he modifies it and makes it profitable (any).
And your EA is proof that you don't need any strategy at all (any strategy at all), you just need to want it and make it profitable.
That is - there are different approaches here.
Another "grail". From this short branch in English.
Here's his request:
Это дрянной EA, который конвертирует 900 USD в 4.000.000 USD в течение приблизительно 5 лет в тестировании. EURUSD 5 мин.
Кто-то может помочь мне найти ошибку и как она сгенерирована ?.
Here is his backtest:
And this is mine - EURUSD H1, from the first of August this year to yesterday, initial deposit 1000:
Funny video,
I was shocked when I saw the district where I live at 2.40 Bazhana Avenue (between Virlitsa and Kharkivska).
Strange how he's going to land - from Boryspil through all of Kiev's left bank to Zhulyany )).
Funny video,
I was shocked when I saw the district where I live at 2.40 Bazhan Ave (between Virlitsa and Kharkivska).
Strange how he's going to land - from Boryspil through the whole left bank of Kyiv to Zhulyany )).
Didn't get the gag either - maybe it was supposed to land in Boryspil, but they turned it around over the airport?
Another "grail". From this short branch in English.
Here's his request:
Here is his backtest:
And this is mine - EURUSD H1, from the first of August this year to yesterday, initial deposit 1000:
With respect.