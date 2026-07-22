Interesting and Humour - page 3329
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Flame
That's because people don't play sports. I assure you, after 2 hours of amateur boxing you won't have an ounce of aggression left in you. And 2-2.5 litres of sweat.
I emphasize, boxing is amateur, we don't need battered heads.)
Good morning, gentlemen!)))
I did a little googling now, it looks like the underlying asset etc. .......... I would say there is no less risk, one can wait for months for profit, and I do not know that there will be any profit.
Likewise - inpodobike
Disliked - beka
Dos attack - bitch attack
The prophetic cartoon Winter in Prostokvashino tells us every year about the time in which we now live. At the end of 2014, the meanings of this cartoon crystallise especially: The conflict between Sharik and Matroskin takes place not on the verbal level, but on the media level. As today's internet savants, the two animals send messages to each other with the help of a media intermediary (Postman Pechkin), who personifies the internet and profits from the parties' conflict by giving birth to ugly meanings.The ball even resorts to the visual language of pictures, which, just as pictures on today's internet, are based on word games (VigVam is VigVam, such silly jokes fill the entire web, and are often the last argument of several animals) "The television set has replaced nature for me" complains Pote Matroskin, to the acoustic guitar, heralding a media catastrophe to come.Mum appears at the end in two hypostases - a virtual mute, beautiful in an evening gown, and a live one - singing, on skis, in a jumpsuit.Your mother is shown both there and there - and all of us are now shown both there and there, and there too.The singer Valentina Tolkunova, who sang her hit song 'If only there was no winter', performed the song 'If only there was no war' after this cartoon and now, in 2014, it really reminds us to continue this song, 'If only there was no war, in the cities and villages, we would never know those cheerful days.But no, this is too sad. And we don't want to think that soon the riding academics will really fill the post-apocalypse. There is no eternal Summer, but you want to have fun in winter too. We hope that Leningrad has done the most important thing for you this year. That we helped you to see the meanings, events and hysterics around you in a more positive, cheerful, joyful, unbridledly desperate way. Not to dance on the bones, but to understand that it's all beautiful and fleeting little things that are worth dancing on them, like on a table. See you in the new year!
Published: 31 Dec. 2014 г.
That's because people don't do sport. I assure you, after 2 hours of amateur boxing, you won't have a drop of aggression left in you. And 2-2.5 litres of sweat.
I emphasize, boxing is amateur, we don't need heads beaten off.)
Yes, boxing is life. I've been doing it for a long time now.
At least like this (in the gym at work, after work): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bk7IINQKb54
The name of the threads here are searched by the word glitch:
and so on for 129 sheets of glitches in the search.
The name of the branches here in a search for the word future:
and so on for 300 pages of word-of-the-future titles.
The winner of the ranking for the word glitch could be a branch called 'nasty glitch', and for the word future, a branch called 'Future Time'.