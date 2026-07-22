Interesting and Humour - page 4285

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Bachata


 

Football, Kaliningrad.
Croatia v Nigeria.

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The Nigerians have been going everywhere since yesterday ... no one was paying attention to them ... But it was obvious that they wanted to drink (I live in the centre) and they drank, but not all of them.
Mostly everyone was sober.

Croats.
They are everywhere. On the buses, in the diesels driving out of town, on foot and in the shops - everywhere. Their cells are everywhere.
Almost all are sober (but understandable - there are far fewer women than men in their country... do not even have anyone to meet ...).

Ours.
Girls flaunting mini skirts, one at a time (of course, I am alone!), but no one pays any attention to them (even Croatians, but they are still sober ...).

Chinese people.
A lot of Chinese people arrived. They do not speak any language except Chinese. To communicate with them - on a navigator in a phone.
They are everywhere ... how they get around, God only knows.

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That's all the news.

 
 
Evgeny Belyaev:

The prices are quite normal - especially if you compare them with the prices of tickets for a Leps concert, for example. Leps ticket prices, for example, fit into the FIFA 3rd and 4th ticket categories

 
khorosh:

More specifically, HF currents are running through the surface layer. And radio waves in the air.

Yes, of course, but I was talking about the antenna, so I wrote it on the fly ))

 

Russia Egiped 3-1 Yay, there's another one, a new FSB general.



 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Russia Egiped 3-1 Yay, there's another one, a new FSB general.


Nah, it's such a rare occasion when the score is 2-2 but in favour of the Russian team...)))))))))

 

Cryptocurrencies have no intrinsic value and are useless as a form of exchange. You have to pay predatory fees for transactions with them. They are very slow, and all digital assets have become a real environmental nightmare. They are not backed by real assets or the flow of public revenues. Most are defenceless against cyber-fraud and manipulation that can devalue them completely. In fact, they are pyramid schemes, positioning themselves as "public currencies" beyond the control of the state. These are the disappointing findings of experts at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Swiss "bank of central banks".


http://www.profinance.ru/news/2018/06/19/bn6f-bitkoin-bespoleznyj-nebezopasnyj-i-gryaznyj.html

Биткоин бесполезный, небезопасный и грязный
Биткоин бесполезный, небезопасный и грязный
  • ProfinanceService, Inc
  • www.profinance.ru
Криптовалюты не обладают никакой внутренней стоимостью и бесполезны в качестве формы обмена. За сделки с ними приходится платить грабительские комиссии. Они очень медленны, а весь цифровых активов превратился в настоящий экологический кошмар. Они не обеспечиваются реальными активами и потоком государственных доходов. Большинство из них...
 
Evgeny Belyaev:

In St Petersburg the minimum price for Russia:Egypt was 20,000 roubles, and here it's not even that.

 

I wanted to open a long-term trade, but I'm afraid I won't live long enough to retire.

I'll have to pipsqueak.

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