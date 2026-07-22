Interesting and Humour - page 4260
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https://www.avito.ru/moskva/avtomobili/mercedes-benz_do_1960_1281174863
Well, it's a nice Mercedes for its age.
Today I read in the news that in Kazan a 1936 Mercedes was sawed off and scrapped for 18000
Well, it's a nice Mercedes for its age.
I read on the news today that a 1936 Mercedes in Kazan was sawed off and scrapped for 18,000
It's not worth it, it could still work, because they haven't found an import substitute for Mercs yet.
Oh, come on, guys.
It's 100 times cooler than the Batmobile.
... That's Stirlitz's car!
Come on, guys.
It's 100 times cooler than a Batmobile.
... It's Stirlitz's car!
They sell old Volgas in good condition for 5 to 10 grand. This is Stirlitz. If all is native, little traveled, good condition, I think the price tag for Moscow should be set at 19 lakhs, not 1.9 as the seller. And better through an auction, with a minimum of 10 grand.
Well, the guys who opened up the garage were hardly thinking about it.
Well, the guys who opened up the garage and sawed up the Mercedes probably didn't think so.)
Old Volgas in excellent condition sell for 5-10 million. And here's Stirlitz. If all is native, little traveled, good condition, I think the price tag for Moscow should be set at 19 lakhs, not 1.9 as the seller. And better through an auction, with a minimum of 10 grand.
So he's selling to a private owner, not a museum - probably not in important condition any more :)
... fuckin' !!!!!!! It's Stirlitz.)
So it's a private seller, not a museum - probably not in great condition anymore :)
... fuckin' !!!!!!! It's Stirlitz.)
The question that you got google banned doesn't seem like an idiot anymore.
Yura, you're in for a treat) the whole country is about to get banned)
Chicago - doobie brothers - Earth Wind & Fire
Cheers!
E may - Sasha , you're the one chopping dough at 61rub an hour ! ? a month with no days off = $192 if you do an 8 hour shift, or 11651 rubles ... it's not bad - but if you sneak in a time machine in 1981, and in our time is almost a minimum pension !
Yura, you've got it all wrong) the whole country is about to get banned)
One more messenger is one less.
I have not experienced any problems with this blockage. So what if www.google.com does not open, www.google.ru is good enough for me, if it is not enough, I will switch to Chinese.
Despite attempts to block it, the messenger continues to work, either because they lack the brains or because they are afraid to go the way of more developed neighbouring countries.
Von, the Chinese have great experience in such blocking, and the North Koreans have no access to the web at all.
We too can slowly move towards the North Korean option, it is a more reliable way.