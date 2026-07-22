Interesting and Humour - page 696

New comment
 
Reshetov:

Since 9 November 2012, petitions to secede some states from the US have started to appear on the White House website

The social democrats at the beginning ruined the USSR now it is the turn of the USA, who is the sponsor?
 
vspexp:
The social democrats in the beginning ruined the USSR now it's the turn of the US?, who is the sponsor?
Reshetov
 
 

Once again about stophams


Stophams" ran into a clever driver in Yekaterinburg

9 November 2012 at 17:59
He did not attack the young "Trotskyists" with fists and swear at them, but got into an argumentative argument with them.
Source:URALWEB

Local activists of the Stopham movement got into a curious situation in Yekaterinburg. The video appeared on the You Tube video hosting site.

Activists from Stopham took to a stretch of Karl Liebknecht Street from Malysheva Street to Lenin Street with stickers to "brand" the drivers who parked, in their opinion, in violation of the rules. Unfortunately, there was a driver with strong nerves waiting for them in one of the cars.

He did not attack the young "Trotskyists" with fists and swear at them, but entered into a reasoned argument with them, proving that he was not breaking any rules. At the same time, a passenger in his car was videotaping everything that was going on with reporter's diligence.

The "Stophams" still stuck their sticker on their opponent's windscreen. To which the savvy driver said he was calling the police. And asked "everyone to stay where they were before the arrival of the squad", so that there would be someone to serve the sentence for defacement of property. That is how the lawyer-driver, as the man himself introduced himself, qualified the young men's actions.

At this point other drivers, who had obtained the sticker in their absence, began approaching their cars. Soon the police arrived. And the visibly depressed offenders, under the careful dictation of their "victim", wrote down their personal details for the police for further investigation.

 
 
How the Ostankino Tower was built
 
 

http://mirfactov.com/devushka-anime-iz-odessyi/

An already well-known Odessa girl Валерии Лукьяновой, who looks like a Barbie doll, has a rival- her countrywoman Anastasia Shpagina. The girl, with her unusual make-up, 48-centimetre waist, big eyes and red hair, looks like an anime cartoon character.
 
Mathemat:

http://mirfactov.com/devushka-anime-iz-odessyi/

Odessa women are like that ;)
 
Mathemat:

http://mirfactov.com/devushka-anime-iz-odessyi/

Foil and 3D editing.
1...689690691692693694695696697698699700701702703...4979
New comment