Interesting and Humour - page 696
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Since 9 November 2012, petitions to secede some states from the US have started to appear on the White House website
The social democrats in the beginning ruined the USSR now it's the turn of the US?, who is the sponsor?
Once again about stophams
Stophams" ran into a clever driver in Yekaterinburg9 November 2012 at 17:59
Local activists of the Stopham movement got into a curious situation in Yekaterinburg. The video appeared on the You Tube video hosting site.
Activists from Stopham took to a stretch of Karl Liebknecht Street from Malysheva Street to Lenin Street with stickers to "brand" the drivers who parked, in their opinion, in violation of the rules. Unfortunately, there was a driver with strong nerves waiting for them in one of the cars.
He did not attack the young "Trotskyists" with fists and swear at them, but entered into a reasoned argument with them, proving that he was not breaking any rules. At the same time, a passenger in his car was videotaping everything that was going on with reporter's diligence.
The "Stophams" still stuck their sticker on their opponent's windscreen. To which the savvy driver said he was calling the police. And asked "everyone to stay where they were before the arrival of the squad", so that there would be someone to serve the sentence for defacement of property. That is how the lawyer-driver, as the man himself introduced himself, qualified the young men's actions.
At this point other drivers, who had obtained the sticker in their absence, began approaching their cars. Soon the police arrived. And the visibly depressed offenders, under the careful dictation of their "victim", wrote down their personal details for the police for further investigation.
http://mirfactov.com/devushka-anime-iz-odessyi/
http://mirfactov.com/devushka-anime-iz-odessyi/
http://mirfactov.com/devushka-anime-iz-odessyi/