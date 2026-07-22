Interesting and Humour - page 1474
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Belarus' answer to the Russian film Legend No 17
:) Sovok, it's a state of mind.
More likely not.
If you look at the can, you can see that the label is stuck on backwards. The man took the can, put it on the "bottom" and didn't bother to open the "top" with a can opener.
Well, it was a while ago.
My bad. I didn't see it coming. I plead guilty in full, so please make it a twofer.
;)
The Chinese yuan has become one of the world's top 10 most traded currencies for the first time, rising from 17th to ninth place, according to a triennial ranking by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The average daily volume of foreign exchange trading in the world has increased by 33 percent to $5.3 trillion since April 2010, driven by the growth of global foreign exchange trading and reflecting the development of international trade and increased investment in emerging currencies in general, the report said