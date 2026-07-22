Interesting and Humour - page 4843
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The ferocious rabbit
strange tea...
Who's "Syai"? Ugh, "Syai Kumys" ))Man, I'm gonna get banned. __
Who's "Syai"? Ugh, "Syai Koumiss" ))Shit, I'm gonna get banned. __
Yeah, I looked around to see if they looked back,
to see if I looked back...
troubled times, live and look back...
Somewhere between the codes in the technical branches you could try to scold the authorities, but in this section it's better not to even hint at it.
Artyom will do that, and a daily nail ezih is assured
Prtcool
write about the revolution in the code comments 😁
write about revolution in the comments in the code 😁
It's revolutionary))
Prtcool
you have to write the date in the reply quote!!! or link to the post. There's something to that)))
hamster harsh
So make jokes instead of your usual depressing alcoholic nonsense)
At least post a "hilarious" picture or something.)