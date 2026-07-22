Interesting and Humour - page 923

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To hell with logic

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Where the design of the Olympic flame came from.

 
 

Japanese hokku

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Morning is approaching,
Day six, a man.
I will create today.

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Russian woman!
How many horses the barrier,

And to the huts the firebrand!

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Author: Ilya Shifman

 

A little more from the Japanese author: Yin-Yang

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A girl and a boy walk together in the rock garden.
Tillya-lee-rice chowder,

Future husband and wife.

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Tanya-chan lost her face.
Crying for the ball that rolled into the pond.
Get a grip, samurai's daughter.

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Brothers Enike and Benike
Enjoyed their sushi.

Whatever a child needs, as long as he doesn't drink sake.

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Lived with an old woman
Two fugu fish.

One white, one grey - two cheerful fish.

 

Good night

 
peripatetikos:

Where did the design of the Olympic flame come from.

the author /designer/ assures that it is an accidental coincidence

**** May isn't over yet, and June is already here. /M.Weller/

 
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