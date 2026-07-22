Interesting and Humour - page 923
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To hell with logic
Where the design of the Olympic flame came from.
Japanese hokku
====
Morning is approaching,
Day six, a man.
I will create today.
====Russian woman!
How many horses the barrier,
And to the huts the firebrand!
====
Author: Ilya Shifman
A little more from the Japanese author: Yin-Yang
====A girl and a boy walk together in the rock garden.
Tillya-lee-rice chowder,
Future husband and wife.
====
Tanya-chan lost her face.
Crying for the ball that rolled into the pond.
Get a grip, samurai's daughter.
====Brothers Enike and Benike
Enjoyed their sushi.
Whatever a child needs, as long as he doesn't drink sake.
====Lived with an old woman
Two fugu fish.
One white, one grey - two cheerful fish.
Good night
Where did the design of the Olympic flame come from.
the author /designer/ assures that it is an accidental coincidence
**** May isn't over yet, and June is already here. /M.Weller/