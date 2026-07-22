Interesting and Humour - page 4463

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

Horror-horror

))


 

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Вы, вероятно, не поверите, но ответ 5!

© @kj_cheetham

 

their morals...

France's environment minister resigns over publication of lobster dinners and expensive wine


 


 
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Horror-horror


It's the missus. Not miss.

Mrs. is a married woman.

Maybe even had a baby.

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

horror-horror

all the stars out there are shocked by this turn - mikhalych, how did you become Mrs. Universe?? you know, a plastic surgeon, the old recipe:


 

A married couple at the sex therapist:

- Nothing feels good anymore, we've tried everything...

- Try the wheelbarrow position!

- What's that?

- Haven't you ever seen a wheelbarrow? Wife gets on your hands, you hold her legs and go!

Wife: - I have two conditions: I'll wear gloves on my hands, so as not to spoil my manicure, and I won't go down the street where my mother lives!

***

I'm walking to work one morning, I'm walking quietly, I'm not late. And then I realise there's a blanket and a pillow and I'm in bed and I'm fucked!

***

- Honey, where's the money I put aside for the holiday?

- Oh, I forgot to tell you - I bought a fur coat with it.

Husband calls: Hello, is this the travel agency? Please, instead of two trips to the Canary Islands - one to the tundra in a two-star chum with a view of the neighboring chum

 

everything is so...


 
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