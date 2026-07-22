Interesting and Humour - page 4463
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Horror-horror
))
230 — 220 × 0,5 =
Вы, вероятно, не поверите, но ответ 5!
© @kj_cheetham
their morals...
France's environment minister resigns over publication of lobster dinners and expensive wine
Horror-horror
It's the missus. Not miss.
Mrs. is a married woman.
Maybe even had a baby.
horror-horror
all the stars out there are shocked by this turn - mikhalych, how did you become Mrs. Universe?? you know, a plastic surgeon, the old recipe:
A married couple at the sex therapist:
- Nothing feels good anymore, we've tried everything...
- Try the wheelbarrow position!
- What's that?
- Haven't you ever seen a wheelbarrow? Wife gets on your hands, you hold her legs and go!
Wife: - I have two conditions: I'll wear gloves on my hands, so as not to spoil my manicure, and I won't go down the street where my mother lives!
***
I'm walking to work one morning, I'm walking quietly, I'm not late. And then I realise there's a blanket and a pillow and I'm in bed and I'm fucked!
***
- Honey, where's the money I put aside for the holiday?
- Oh, I forgot to tell you - I bought a fur coat with it.
Husband calls: Hello, is this the travel agency? Please, instead of two trips to the Canary Islands - one to the tundra in a two-star chum with a view of the neighboring chum
everything is so...