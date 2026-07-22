Interesting and Humour - page 4186

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Victor Ziborov:

Two traders are sitting at their computers, working. One gets distracted and looks out the window. There's the first snow. And he dreamily says: "It's snowing". The other one keeps looking at his monitor: "Is it falling? We should buy it."

"Sell - in the original.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:
Call from 8-17 while I'm at work or my wife will scold me.
[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:
Call from 8-17 while I'm at work or my wife will scold me.

=)))

 
transcendreamer:

But without that (without the competitive principle), it's a dead end and stagnant, obviously

Actually, competition has been around for the last 300 years or so...

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Actually, competition has been around for about the last 300 years...

Unfortunately, in some territories (everyone understands which ones) there is no healthy competition for a long time and it is not expected in the near future...

also due to the lack of passionarity, general lethargy and conformity of the majority, and moreover - the lack of even incentives to change from this painful state...

 

Sunday ends ...


 
 
[Deleted]  
transcendreamer:

Unfortunately, in some territories (everyone understands which ones) there is no healthy competition for a long time and it is not expected in the near future...

also due to the lack of passionarity, the general lethargy and conformity of the majority, and moreover - the lack of even an incentive to change from this morbid state...

What do you care about the US? Let them live as they know how...

 
Aleksandr:

What do you care about the United States? Let them live as they know how...

What's the U.S. got to do with it? It's not about the U.S.

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