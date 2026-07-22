Interesting and Humour - page 4186
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Two traders are sitting at their computers, working. One gets distracted and looks out the window. There's the first snow. And he dreamily says: "It's snowing". The other one keeps looking at his monitor: "Is it falling? We should buy it."
"Sell - in the original.
Call from 8-17 while I'm at work or my wife will scold me.
=)))
But without that (without the competitive principle), it's a dead end and stagnant, obviously
Actually, competition has been around for the last 300 years or so...
Actually, competition has been around for about the last 300 years...
Unfortunately, in some territories (everyone understands which ones) there is no healthy competition for a long time and it is not expected in the near future...
also due to the lack of passionarity, general lethargy and conformity of the majority, and moreover - the lack of even incentives to change from this painful state...
Sunday ends ...
Unfortunately, in some territories (everyone understands which ones) there is no healthy competition for a long time and it is not expected in the near future...
also due to the lack of passionarity, the general lethargy and conformity of the majority, and moreover - the lack of even an incentive to change from this morbid state...
What do you care about the US? Let them live as they know how...
What do you care about the United States? Let them live as they know how...
What's the U.S. got to do with it? It's not about the U.S.