Interesting and Humour - page 4920
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By the way, the word "Meta" is an accepted but slang name for Metatrader in the English-language segment of not just the forum, but in general (facebook, and so on).
So how users will now ask questions ("I installed your Meta and I have a question ...") is their problem.
By the way,
This is common slang in the English speaking segment in general (not just the forum).
How will facebook get out of it now ...
I hope they (Facebookers) fall into meta-universe hell 😉
Where does all this cruelty come from!!!
It's enough to just put them on a stake.
Why so much cruelty?!!
It's enough just to put them on a stake.
Social media is evil, especially one like Facebook.
Social media is evil especially one like Facebook
I see it's time for you to go :)
I see it's time for you :)
I suggest you read (at least superficially) how user data is used before making these childish jokes...
I advise you to read (at least superficially) how user data is used before making these childish jokes...
There's date of birth, first name and fake name, email.
Login from which IP, operating system model.
Seems fine, we don't specify blood type, we shouldn't be kidnapped for organs.
There's date of birth, first name and fictitious surname, email.
Login from which IP, operating system model.
It's not a big deal, we don't specify blood type, we don't want to get kidnapped for organs.
If it's a fake account, fine, but don't forget to clean cookies, vpn/tor too...
But still, social networks are evil 😁
There's date of birth, first name and fictitious surname, email.
Login from which IP, operating system model.
It's not a big deal, no blood type, no organs to steal.
Question for you - why go to the face book with such a history? Plus the inexcusable underestimation of the ability of targeting systems to measure profiles
Question for you to ask - why go to a face book with such a history? plus the inexcusable underestimation of the ability of targeting systems to measure profiles
Exactly.
That's why fakeaccounts would require traffic isolation and a separate browser that doesn't fingerprint with other activity, for good measure.
Question to ask - why go to a face book with such a history? plus the inexcusable underestimation of the ability of targeting systems to measure profiles
To read others, but not to show yourself.