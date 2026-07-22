Interesting and Humour - page 3963
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I watched a programme once where it was proved that there can be no science without mathematics, and all sciences are connected to mathematics, not mathematics to others. Without mathematics, there would be nothing.
It is exactly the opposite. Mathematics (mostly) was developed to meet the needs of applied sciences.
Keldysh, by the way, was doing applied mathematics and his thesis and professorship were in "aerodynamics".
Maths is the queen of sciences
In the USSR (I don't know now) there were physical and mathematical sciences in the VAK classification, but there were no mathematical or physical sciences, i.e. there was no such degree as "Doctor of Mathematical Sciences" or "Doctor of Physics".
This reflected the historical fact that, practically until the middle of the 20th century, the main customer for mathematics (with few exceptions) was physics.
From about the 1930s onwards, mathematics was increasingly given impetus for its development by economics.
I, a PhD in engineering, although my dissertation is a mixture of mathematics and economics, and there is no engineering at all. Total nonsense of the available classification of "sciences".
PS.
Programming is not a science at all - you cannot defend a dissertation on programming. you can defend an algorithm that is written in a programming language.
Mstislav Vsevolodovich Keldysh (January 28 (February 10), 1911, Riga - June 24, 1978, Moscow) - Soviet scientist in applied mathematics and mechanics, a major organizer of Soviet science, one of the ideologists of the Soviet space program.
Thanks KEP, that's exactly what I wrote - Keldysh was not a physicist. He was a mathematician.
Mechanics (Greek μηχανική - the art of machine building) is a branch of physics...
So from here, breathe deep, gentlemen comrades ))))
Last day of summer.....
There are different faculties at uni: separately physical and mathematical sciences.
Programming belongs to the information sciences. If you have something to defend, you can defend it. If the algorithms are so complex that they are quite fit for scientific work. So do not bullshit on programming.
Right
There are different faculties at uni: separately physical and mathematical sciences.
Programming belongs to the information sciences. If you have something to defend, you can defend it. If the algorithms are so complex that they are quite fit for scientific work. So do not bullshit on the programming.
Only the information-technical basis on the defense completely destroys the economic modern word. Apply the algorithm to real machines - fine, not applicable - not fine. In general, statistics is the evil of algorithms.
You don't have to be a programmer to develop cryptography.
you don't have to be a banker to come up with bitcoin finance.
being able to apply one's knowledge and being an expert in that field of knowledge are different things.
Most people here do not have a finance degree from uni, but they all write software for trading and exchanges.
PS.
i'm just saying, if anything