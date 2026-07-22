Interesting and Humour - page 4335

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Maxim Kuznetsov:

(After a sauna and a beer, such thoughts are only here, in "interesting")

Can a mouse be trained to trade forex ? (or mouse training)

Despite the curiosity, a rather curious question, because:

- the mouse has a neural network that modern algorithms do not even come close to

- the mouse is much cheaper to run than mega-calculators.

there are, of course, counter-arguments:

- Difficulty with the "short" and long term memory of the tail creature - they are not too big. In other words, it will have to recall the past all the time.

- unfortunately, the mouse is not long-lived. The result obtained must either be fixed in the genes or new specimens must be constantly trained.

- the mouse, unlike traders, is extremely practical, it always runs to food/water/children/partner

Most of the difficulties boil down to everyone's usual periodic "over-optimisation", but with respect to the mouse.

And the big question:

- how can the mouse be presented with a quote, in which case to reward him/her and in which to punish?

A cockroach is easier. It has enough memory. It consumes (eats) little. Portable. More sensors - eyes, 6 legs and whiskers. Cheap. Low operating costs. Ability to create networks and structures of different configurations.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

The cockroach is easier. Memory is sufficient. It consumes (eats) little. Portable. More sensors - eyes, 6 legs and whiskers. Cheap. Low operating costs. Ability to create networks and structures of different configurations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h61MG4d3t4g

"Chinese Serviz" about cockroach training...yes, it's almost a masterpiece. the film is not bad and befits the forum topic :-)

ps/ who knows how to put a link to the video?

 
 
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h61MG4d3t4g

"Chinese Serviz" about cockroach training... it's almost a masterpiece. The film is not bad and is in keeping with the forum's theme :-)

ps/ who knows how to put a link to the video?

The red button with an arrow, press and paste there a link.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

The cockroach is easier. Memory is sufficient. It consumes (eats) little. Portable. More sensors - eyes, 6 legs and whiskers. Cheap. Low operating costs. Ability to create networks and structures of different configurations.

And then you'll spend all the money you've earned on cockroaches in vain to get them out of your flat.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h61MG4d3t4g

"Chinese Serviz" about cockroach training... it's almost a masterpiece. It's not bad and befits the theme of the forum :-)

ps/anyone tell me how to put a link to the video properly ?



I copied your link to the clipboard and pasted it properly:


 

There's no pleasing the girls:


 
One works at the airport, cleaning toilets.
The other one asks him: "Can't you get a better job?"
And the first one says: "I can't do without aviation."

 
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