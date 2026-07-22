Interesting and Humour - page 4335
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(After a sauna and a beer, such thoughts are only here, in "interesting")
Can a mouse be trained to trade forex ? (or mouse training)
Despite the curiosity, a rather curious question, because:
- the mouse has a neural network that modern algorithms do not even come close to
- the mouse is much cheaper to run than mega-calculators.
there are, of course, counter-arguments:
- Difficulty with the "short" and long term memory of the tail creature - they are not too big. In other words, it will have to recall the past all the time.
- unfortunately, the mouse is not long-lived. The result obtained must either be fixed in the genes or new specimens must be constantly trained.
- the mouse, unlike traders, is extremely practical, it always runs to food/water/children/partner
Most of the difficulties boil down to everyone's usual periodic "over-optimisation", but with respect to the mouse.
And the big question:
- how can the mouse be presented with a quote, in which case to reward him/her and in which to punish?
A cockroach is easier. It has enough memory. It consumes (eats) little. Portable. More sensors - eyes, 6 legs and whiskers. Cheap. Low operating costs. Ability to create networks and structures of different configurations.
The cockroach is easier. Memory is sufficient. It consumes (eats) little. Portable. More sensors - eyes, 6 legs and whiskers. Cheap. Low operating costs. Ability to create networks and structures of different configurations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h61MG4d3t4g
"Chinese Serviz" about cockroach training...yes, it's almost a masterpiece. the film is not bad and befits the forum topic :-)
ps/ who knows how to put a link to the video?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h61MG4d3t4g
"Chinese Serviz" about cockroach training... it's almost a masterpiece. The film is not bad and is in keeping with the forum's theme :-)
ps/ who knows how to put a link to the video?
The red button with an arrow, press and paste there a link.
The cockroach is easier. Memory is sufficient. It consumes (eats) little. Portable. More sensors - eyes, 6 legs and whiskers. Cheap. Low operating costs. Ability to create networks and structures of different configurations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h61MG4d3t4g
"Chinese Serviz" about cockroach training... it's almost a masterpiece. It's not bad and befits the theme of the forum :-)
ps/anyone tell me how to put a link to the video properly ?
I copied your link to the clipboard and pasted it properly:
There's no pleasing the girls: