Interesting and Humour - page 1410
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The Sun Cruise Hotel is a beautiful hotel in South Korea that looks like a STUNNING cruise liner on a cliff.
Found it by chance. That's amazing, I've never seen that before.
It's probably one in a million. (all the greed is ravenous)
It's probably one in a million. (all the greed is ravenous)