Interesting and Humour - page 1410

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The Sun Cruise Hotel is a beautiful hotel in South Korea that looks like a STUNNING cruise liner on a cliff.

 

Found it by chance. That's amazing, I've never seen that before.

 

It's probably one in a million. (all the greed is ravenous)

 
Mosk programmer -- http://habrahabr.ru/post/191242
 
Mischek:

It's probably one in a million. (all the greed is ravenous)

I'd jump like that if I were a man.
 
 
 
 
Most Russians have all their savings in the fridge.
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