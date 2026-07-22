Interesting and Humour - page 4450
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Eviation Aircraft promises to cut air travel costs by 70% .
At the Le Bourget Airshow, Israeli company Eviation Aircraft unveiled the world's first all-electric light-engine aircraft, the Eviation Alice.
Alice uses lightweight composite materials in its construction and can be fitted with batteries weighing around 3 tonnes. Alice has a cruising speed of 480 km/h and a range of up to 1,050 km.
Alice has a seating capacity of 2 crew members and 9 passengers.
"Alice is powered by three 375-hp Magni250 engines from MagniX in Redmond, USA.
Following the airshow, Alice will travel to Arizona where flight tests will commence before the end of the year. Eviation Aircraft intends to have the aircraft certified by the end of 2021 and begin deliveries to customers as early as 2022.
Customers will also be able to choose an alternative Alice delivery option - with Siemens propulsion systems. The contract with Siemens was announced back in February.
1,050 for an electrician - that's pretty cool
1050 for an electrician is very cool
Yes, that's right. That range is very cool, because last month MagniX announced that it plans to supply its electric motors to Harbour Air of Vancouver, Canada,
which intends to convert its entire fleet of seaplanes to electric propulsion. Harbour Air's single-engine planes will be equipped with Magni500 electric motors rated at 750 horsepower,
but they will only have a range of about 160km.
One question. Where is he going if he has already achieved everything?
One question. Where is he going if he has already achieved everything?
Well, the guy must be tough. Where else would he go? Bali, Miami...
One question. Where is he going if he has already achieved everything?
Everyone's shoes are new, not a speck of dust. Clothes fresh from the laundry, not yet crumpled. The floor of the bus hasn't even sat on a fly. Not even a bottle had been opened.
Why, they look alike!
One of the latest tracks I found on youtube is an interview with world-famous American/Ukrainian saxophonist
Kenny G
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2014.11.08 18:49
Kenny G - Mix The Moment, Sentimental, Titanic, Forever In Love
A mix of four compositions by the world famous American saxophonist Innokenty Gorelik (parents immigrated from Odessa a long time ago).
We have probably heard all of these compositions performed by him, for example on TV...
========
Good night.
And this is him with his son of 16 years (2010) -
Everyone's shoes are new, not a speck of dust. Clothes fresh from the laundry, not crumpled yet. The floor of the bus wasn't even a fly on it. Not even a bottle has been opened.
Shaved, trimmed. Moving on.