Interesting and Humour - page 4851
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Honestly, I haven't tried to do the math. Wouldn't it work out that the cashback that came back was less than the amount we lost on the spreads? Have you tried calculating it? There are services that refund money for forex deals - I have come across them more than once myself.
They refund up to 30% of the spread. For the referred "friend" they return up to 10% of his spread. But you have to trade lots, otherwise there will be nothing. If you bring 100 friends who will not trade and you yourself do not trade - you will get exactly "0".
Up to 30% of the spread is refunded. For a "friend" brought in, up to 10% of the spread spent will be refunded. But you need to trade lots, otherwise you will not get anything. If you bring 100 friends who will not trade and you yourself do not trade - you will get exactly "0"
30 percent of the spread. If you open and immediately close orders, you'll go broke. :))) You need a stable trading system. Then you won't need a refund on the spread either. Although... again, small streams... I think they should not be neglected.
30% of the spread. If you open and immediately close orders, you'll go broke. :))) You need a stable trading system. Then you won't need a return on the spread either. Although... again, small streams... I think they should not be neglected.
You need to use pips to fill the lots, then the return will be sensitive. I showed you a screenshot earlier.P.S. Well the account should not be ECN
You just click in this service for your own pleasure. It's not tiring at all :)
The idea is to write a simple clicker that will click for you while you watch the movie.
I'd have guessed it before, if I hadn't had my head full of codes.
Resetting to default sometimes helps.)
I've got it! There's a service I've really tried out on myself. It's easy to work with. In short, it is a click system, which, oddly enough, does not pay badly. The bottom line is this: You do your basic business, turn on the movie in a small window and while watching it, or waiting for a trading signal in the market, just click in your own pleasure in this service. Doesn't make you tired at all :) If you want to quit - just close the service and that's it. That's all there is to it... The results: I click when I watch a movie after work. That is, an hour, another hour, a day. I click regularly. On average, during the week when such work accumulates 50-70 rubles. Minimum output = 100 rubles (previously it was 50).
Can I make a bot for this?
On average, a week's work adds up to 50-70 roubles.
I'd rather go to a factory 😁
Child of the USSR.
and for nothing 🙁
I don't know how to make bots like that.
Why a child of the USSR for nothing? I did not choose the time and place of my birth.
As for the factory - I told you it's like entertainment, parallel to a movie. You're wasting your time anyway. That way there is at least a little benefit. Emotions of the past day should be unloaded with something like films/books - as if you're travelling into another world...
About the default - I have no regrets. Programming disciplined my thinking. While I was earning a penny with codes, my brain was practicing mental discipline, so my thoughts wouldn't jump around uncontrollably. So I have nothing to complain about :) I am only glad.
You need to be pipsing to make up the lots, then the output will be sensitive. I showed you a screenshot earlier.P.S. The account should not be an EUN
It's probably a good idea to give it to a robot. Maybe someone will like it. I'd like to work out my own ideas. But thank you for participating. And it's worth taking note of your idea.
Here's what I was thinking. 70 roubles a week is $1. There are a lot of brokerage companies which allow trading on mini accounts. If we have a profitable TS that gives at least 5% per week, investing this dollar in Forex will allow us to have a very good deposit. We have, let's say, 50 weeks in a year. A dollar invested in TS with 5% profitability per week will become more than $11 a year later. But it is only 1 dollar. If you fill up your account every week with one clicked dollar, the amount will be totally different - there will be times more money. You need to make not just a calculator that calculates reinvestment, as I did, and make it with the ability to account for shares for each period. I will make it in the next few days. I'm curious about what the total will be.
Something tells me that with a sensible approach a good money tree may grow from a $1 seed. We live in a land of fools :)))