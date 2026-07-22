Interesting and Humour - page 3649
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Dad: Why?
Son: Hairy, unshaven and a blister on their arse.
Why? QIWI anonymous transfers someone to a payment system, e.g. unistream.
The payer information is not verified. The payer does not match the recipient.
And they don't care they are in R3.
https://qiwi.com/lenta/news/item.action?id=7151
Let Milonov think.
In the US, a passenger was "designated" as an extra and dragged off an overcrowded plane >>>
State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov has introduced in parliament a bill "On the legal regulation of social networks". According to the author, it will be a new federal law regulating communication on the Internet.
According to Milonov's initiative, children under 14 will not be able to use social networks "regardless of their citizenship". Registration on the social networks will be based on an identity card that identifies the user's age.
Users will not be able to register on social networks under false names. In addition, Milonov proposes to prohibit the distribution of screenshots of correspondence on social networks without the permission of those who participated in it.
There is no cure for this clown MP
In the US, a passenger was "designated" as surplus and dragged off an overcrowded plane >>>
I wonder how legitimate that is.
I wonder how legitimate this is
The passenger has already sued and has enough money from the airline for the rest of his life
The passenger has already sued and has enough money from the airline for the rest of his life
Is there a pruf?
From reliable, secret sources (internet and social media).
But there is a photo of this money (don't look ruble)