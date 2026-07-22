Interesting and Humour - page 984
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey, fatso?! You want me to throw in some pictures of yummy food so you can go binge eating?
I already ate it, throw whatever you want.
But I think if you're writing this, it means you don't have the balls. You can't pass a medical exam if just pictures, even without text, give you the creeps.