Interesting and Humour - page 984

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Hey, fatso?! Do you want me to throw some pictures of yummy food at you so you'll snap and go binge eating?
 
alexx_v:
Hey, fatso?! You want me to throw in some pictures of yummy food so you can go binge eating?

I already ate it, throw whatever you want.

But I think if you're writing this, it means you don't have the balls. You can't pass a medical exam if just pictures, even without text, give you the creeps.

 
 
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