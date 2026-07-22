Interesting and Humour - page 1128
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Irina Zhirkova's real interview: http://youtu.be/0GyeSTGyA1w
Montage, you can hear it.
Looks like she's reading from the sheet, that's why the video is static, hehe)
Montage, you can hear it.
Looks like he's reading from the sheet, so the video is static, hehe)
Instead of Medvedev's report, Russians were shown a coffin
- What's your name?
- Nurgustan.
- Did you just bang your head on the keyboard, or is that really your name?
Instead of Medvedev's report, Russians were shown a coffin
A Freudian slip-up? Or have they decided to please the people?
Or maybe this is a new trend instead of ballet? Now, when they unseat the government, will there be such "minor mistakes"?
A Freudian slip-up? Or have they decided to make people happy?
Or maybe this is a new trend instead of ballet? Now, when they unseat the government, will there be "minor mistakes" like this?