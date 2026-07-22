Interesting and Humour - page 1128

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Contender:
Irina Zhirkova's real interview: http://youtu.be/0GyeSTGyA1w

Montage, you can hear it.

Looks like she's reading from the sheet, that's why the video is static, hehe)

 
 
i_logic:

Montage, you can hear it.

Looks like he's reading from the sheet, so the video is static, hehe)

I think they didn't care too much about the quality of the reading, so it's clear that it's a joke :)
 
 
newdigital:
the bees are in full bloom
 
[Deleted]  
In the ICQ.
- What's your name?
- Nurgustan.
- Did you just bang your head on the keyboard, or is that really your name?
[Deleted]  
Contender:

Instead of Medvedev's report, Russians were shown a coffin

A Freudian slip-up? Or have they decided to please the people?

Or maybe this is a new trend instead of ballet? Now, when they unseat the government, will there be such "minor mistakes"?

 
peripatetikos:

A Freudian slip-up? Or have they decided to make people happy?

Or maybe this is a new trend instead of ballet? Now, when they unseat the government, will there be "minor mistakes" like this?

It's not a mistake)) they're making it clear that the British prime minister, who retired and died long ago, is cooler than our acting one with a report in the Duma.
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