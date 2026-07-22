Interesting and Humour - page 1353
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The wind. The wind is sneaky as hell.
The Just Russia party mistakenly printed leaflets in support of its candidate for mayor of Moscow, Nikolai Levichev, where he is depicted writing with a biro on a tablet computer.
They take us for idiots )
The wind. The wind is sneaky as hell.
The Just Russia party mistakenly printed leaflets in support of their Moscow mayoral candidate, Nikolai Levichev, showing him writing with a biro on a tablet computer.
We are taken for idiots.)
No, they don't.
But if we believe that the country is run by idiots ... then where do they come from if not from us?
Why do they keep it when the country is run by idiots ... Where do they come from if not from us?
I would not generalize.)
Negative selection is now at work in the country, based not on the creative qualities of the Executive, but on his loyalty. For a while it will help to hold on to power, and then everything will break down and fall apart.
Well, I would not generalize.)
Negative selection is now working in the country, based not on the creative qualities of the Executive, but on his loyalty. For a while it will help to retain power, but then everything will break down and fall apart.
partly because of selection, but again from those who used to be at the bottom ...
conclusion, there are enough down there too - and there are many to choose from ...
Of course, selectivity selects the "best".
The mistake in the picture could be a STEBBLE ... The "artist" - the author of the poster, who decided to amuse us :-)
At one time I saw portrait painters in the 70s wondering where to attach the 5th hero star to the leader of stagnation...
it was fun to listen to "neat" jokes, there was no internet and jokes were mostly in the kitchens
Let me make you a bunny avatar.)
I've already thought about it - I've tried lots of options - my ears don't fit.
quite agree
partly got there by selection but again from those who were once down ...
conclusion, there's plenty down there too.
selectivity of course selects the "best"
The mistake in the picture could be a STEBBLE ... the "artist" - the author of this poster, who thus decided to amuse us :-)
At one time I saw portrait artists in the 70s scratching their heads as to where to attach the 5th hero star to our leader
it was fun to listen to 'neat' jokes, there was no internet and jokes were mostly in the kitchens
In front of our zoo there was Brezhnev with three stars on a blind wall of a six-storey building.
The problem started when the fourth one appeared and was solved by widening it at the shoulders. Ridiculous was with the fifth, instead of redrawing all the stars, again extended the shoulders. So he was hanging like a big man.)
Let me make you a bunny avatar.)
Now that's a theme. ))
I've thought about it - I've tried lots of options - my ears don't fit
I've thought about it - I've tried lots of options - my ears don't fit