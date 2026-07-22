Interesting and Humour - page 3000

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Alexander Antoshkin:

A good prosthetic in place of the head
Let's get back to the logarithmic rulers.
 
Sergey Golubev:

"That's what a lot of money means..."

The play 'Ivanov', Anton Chekhov

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He said it in such a context in the play 'Ivanov', that it still applies now (and everywhere else).
In any incomprehensible situation claim: 'that's what a lot of money means' (in his original it was about the decline of the nobility, i.e. the moneyed elite would 'destroy' itself - which I am sorry to observe).

It's only the fifth of May ...

That's what I call 'old film torture'.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Let's go back to logarithmic rulers.
It's more relaxing that way.
 

Ready for May 9!

 
 
Alexander Voronkov:

And where is she the most like that today?

 
Speculator:

And where is she the most like that today?

In our memory and in our hearts....
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
In our memory and in our hearts....
Well, you don't speak ill of the dead.
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
In our memory and in our hearts....
The USSR is the best country I have seen and lived in. I repeat for those who do not understand - which I have seen and where I have lived. And perceived extremely negatively. But, everything is in comparison...
 
Alexander Voronkov:

Ready for May 9!

You shouldn't dress the kids up like that. IMHO.
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