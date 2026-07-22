Interesting and Humour - page 3000
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A good prosthetic in place of the head
"That's what a lot of money means..."
The play 'Ivanov', Anton Chekhov
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He said it in such a context in the play 'Ivanov', that it still applies now (and everywhere else).
In any incomprehensible situation claim: 'that's what a lot of money means' (in his original it was about the decline of the nobility, i.e. the moneyed elite would 'destroy' itself - which I am sorry to observe).
It's only the fifth of May ...
Let's go back to logarithmic rulers.
Ready for May 9!
And where is she the most like that today?
And where is she the most like that today?
In our memory and in our hearts....
In our memory and in our hearts....
Ready for May 9!