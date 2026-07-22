Interesting and Humour - page 2779
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To get rid of the Windows 10 backup reminder in the taskbar:
1) launch Windows Update Centre;
2) select "View Update Log" to see all updates you've installed;
3) look for update KB3035583, which installs the Get Windows 10 app, and uninstall it;
4) reboot.
Additionally, if you don't want telemetry (spyware) and update to Windows 10, you can remove as well:
KB971033 - Update for Windows activation technology
KB2952664 - Compatibility update for upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB2990214 - Enables you to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3021917 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3050265 - Enhancement to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3065987 - Windows Update client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: July 2015
KB3068708 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3075249 - Update adds telemetry points
KB3075851 - Windows Update Center client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: August 2015
KB3080149 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3083324 - Windows Update Center Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: September 2015
KB3083710 - Windows Update Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: October 2015.
As long as the mates don't find out.
It's the "hairpin" on the chart that has appeared.
On which chart?
The kitten and the puppies are awake and looking at the "studs" of the AUDUSD M1 chart.
That's a hell of a 50-yarder ))))