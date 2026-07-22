Interesting and Humour - page 2779

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Pavel Gotkevitch:
To get rid of the Windows 10 backup reminder in the taskbar:

1) launch Windows Update Centre;
2) select "View Update Log" to see all updates you've installed;
3) look for update KB3035583, which installs the Get Windows 10 app, and uninstall it;
4) reboot.

Additionally, if you don't want telemetry (spyware) and update to Windows 10, you can remove as well:

KB971033 - Update for Windows activation technology
KB2952664 - Compatibility update for upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB2990214 - Enables you to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3021917 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3050265 - Enhancement to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10
KB3065987 - Windows Update client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: July 2015
KB3068708 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3075249 - Update adds telemetry points
KB3075851 - Windows Update Center client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: August 2015
KB3080149 - Update to improve telemetry quality and diagnostics
KB3083324 - Windows Update Center Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: September 2015
KB3083710 - Windows Update Client for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2: October 2015.
This should be thrown in your storeroom
 
 
Alexey Busygin:
Just don't let the mates figure it out.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
As long as the mates don't find out.
If no one tells, you can keep eating out of their bowl!
 
It's the "hairpin" on the chart that has appeared.
 
Yuri Evseenkov:
It's the "hairpin" on the chart that has appeared.
On which graph?
 
Alexey Busygin:
On which chart?
The kitten and the puppies are awake and looking at the "studs" of the AUDUSD M1 chart.
 
Yuri Evseenkov:
The kitten and the puppies are awake and looking at the "studs" of the AUDUSD M1 chart.
No their names are Alert, Print and Mesago
 

That's a hell of a 50-yarder ))))

МВД подтвердило задержание организатора схемы по выводу $50 млрд
МВД подтвердило задержание организатора схемы по выводу $50 млрд
  • www.rbc.ru
Официальный представитель МВД Елена Алексеева подтвердила задержание предпринимателя Александра Григорьева, передает Интерфакс. По данным следствия, с период с 2011 по 2014 год бизнесмен незаконно ...
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