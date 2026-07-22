Interesting and Humour - page 3675
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Here we go!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1835143999/zx-spectrum-next
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This is crazy... Where do they put the water? It is quite possible to make do with circulating water, and to cool water in cooling towers. Evaporation of water cannot be avoided of course, but it's not a full 100% new consumption.
They're doing something to the water, for sure.
This is crazy... Where do they put the water? It is quite possible to make do with circulating water, and to cool water in cooling towers. Evaporation of water cannot be avoided, of course, but it is not 100% new consumption.
They are doing something to the water, for sure.
This is crazy... Where do they put the water? It is quite possible to make do with circulating water, and to cool water in cooling towers. Evaporation of water cannot be avoided, of course, but it is not 100% new consumption.
They are doing something to the water, for sure.
I think they evaporate it completely and maybe they cool it so much that it cannot be reused.)
Give the moose balls of steel! )
https://susanin.news/udmurtia/culture/20170424-235618/
Give the moose balls of steel! )
https://susanin.news/udmurtia/culture/20170424-235618/
TOPICAL ON OUR FORUM!
the moose is a must-have and will probably enjoy success.
Aaaahhhh, the bastards, they're charging 60-80k for the original itself, so the last loop is gone from it .........
Are there any lucky owners of this rarity treasure?
Aaaahhhh, the bastards, they're charging 60-80k for the original itself, so the last loop is gone from it .........
Are there any lucky owners of this rarity treasure?