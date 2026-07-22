Interesting and Humour - page 3675

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Here we go!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1835143999/zx-spectrum-next

ZX Spectrum Next
ZX Spectrum Next
  • 2017.04.23
  • www.kickstarter.com
We love the ZX Spectrum. Why wouldn’t we? It was much more than just a computer: it was a machine that sparked a gaming revolution, neatly housed within its iconic design powered by sheer simplicity. The Speccy was, and still is, on a league of its own. Decades have come and gone and the Speccy is still alive and kicking. New games are being...
 
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Дата-центр Google может превратить прилегающие территории в пустыню
Дата-центр Google может превратить прилегающие территории в пустыню
  • 2017.04.23
  • Арсений Мирный
  • life.ru
Уже в этом году инженеры Google планировали забирать из колодцев более 20 млн литров воды в день, хотя уже потребляют около 15 млн для своих серверов в Южной Каролине, сообщает издание The Post and Courier. Изначально правительство штата хотело выдать разрешение на увеличение потребления, однако учёные заверили, что для такого наращивания...
 
Server Muradasilov:
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This is crazy... Where do they put the water? It is quite possible to make do with circulating water, and to cool water in cooling towers. Evaporation of water cannot be avoided of course, but it's not a full 100% new consumption.

They're doing something to the water, for sure.

 
Andrey Dik:

This is crazy... Where do they put the water? It is quite possible to make do with circulating water, and to cool water in cooling towers. Evaporation of water cannot be avoided, of course, but it is not 100% new consumption.

They are doing something to the water, for sure.

Evaporation, it's cheaper than cooling.
 
Andrey Dik:

This is crazy... Where do they put the water? It is quite possible to make do with circulating water, and to cool water in cooling towers. Evaporation of water cannot be avoided, of course, but it is not 100% new consumption.

They are doing something to the water, for sure.


I think they evaporate it completely and maybe they cool it so much that it cannot be reused.)
 
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Центробанк или "Роснефтегаз"? Кто реально управляет курсом рубля
Центробанк или "Роснефтегаз"? Кто реально управляет курсом рубля
  • 2017.04.24
  • Александра Баязитова
  • life.ru
Курс рубля в последнее время ведёт себя совершенно безобразно. Он больше не слушается цен на нефть, и даже когда чёрное золото начинает дешеветь, рубль, вместо того чтобы традиционно падать вместе с ним, всё равно продолжает дорожать. Не слушается он и российского правительства. Они-то уже несколько месяцев подряд предсказывают удешевление...
 

Give the moose balls of steel! )

https://susanin.news/udmurtia/culture/20170424-235618/

Скульптор Мария Соловатова показала устанавливаемое памятнику лосю в Ижевске «достоинство»
Скульптор Мария Соловатова показала устанавливаемое памятнику лосю в Ижевске «достоинство»
  • Яна Шамаева
  • susanin.news
Ижевск. Удмуртия. Скульптор Мария Соловатова показала, как выглядит уже готовое к установке «достоинство» для памятника лосю при въезде в Ижевск. Автором ручной работы стал художник Максим Сурнин, сказала корреспонденту: «Сусанина» Соловатова. «Это ручная работа, в единственном эксклюзивном экземпляре, изготавливал Сурнин Максим. Они будут...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Give the moose balls of steel! )

https://susanin.news/udmurtia/culture/20170424-235618/


TOPICAL ON OUR FORUM!

the moose is a must-have and will probably enjoy success.

 

Aaaahhhh, the bastards, they're charging 60-80k for the original itself, so the last loop is gone from it .........

Are there any lucky owners of this rarity treasure?


 
Server Muradasilov:

Aaaahhhh, the bastards, they're charging 60-80k for the original itself, so the last loop is gone from it .........

Are there any lucky owners of this rarity treasure?


(I've got a better one.) If I can, I will take a picture and post it.
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