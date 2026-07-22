Interesting and Humour - page 4393
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Got an answer:Anyway, a trip around the dispensary with money in my pocket)
Interesting name - OneTwoTrip
A hint of a trip being passed between One and Two?
Interesting name - OneTwoTrip
A hint of the trip being passed between One and Two?
Well, yes, like money, from hand to hand
25 years ago there was nothing like that - I assure you)
There was liability. Administrative, most likely. The registered persons wrote a receipt. And if a new patient named a registered partner, there was liability. Everything worked in the USSR
Watching the sticks - the girl is clever, you can't tell the difference from the original
I don't know about now, but in the past it was a criminal offence to intentionally infect someone with a sexually transmitted disease. :)
it's still there.
Watching the sticks - the girl's just clever, you can't tell the difference from the original
Very cool indeed.
Isn't a picture like that forbidden?
I was putting up a video on the same subject. Deleted
Isn't a picture like that forbidden?
I was putting up a video on the same subject. Deleted
It's not politics)