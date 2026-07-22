Interesting and Humour - page 4393

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

Got an answer:

Anyway, a trip around the dispensary with money in my pocket)

Interesting name - OneTwoTrip

A hint of a trip being passed between One and Two?

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Interesting name - OneTwoTrip

A hint of the trip being passed between One and Two?

Well, yes, like money, from hand to hand

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

25 years ago there was nothing like that - I assure you)

There was liability. Administrative, most likely. The registered persons wrote a receipt. And if a new patient named a registered partner, there was liability. Everything worked in the USSR

 

Watching the sticks - the girl is clever, you can't tell the difference from the original


[Deleted]  
Vitalii Ananev:

I don't know about now, but in the past it was a criminal offence to intentionally infect someone with a sexually transmitted disease. :)

it's still there.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Watching the sticks - the girl's just clever, you can't tell the difference from the original


Very cool indeed.

 
 
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Isn't a picture like that forbidden?

I was putting up a video on the same subject. Deleted

 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

Isn't a picture like that forbidden?

I was putting up a video on the same subject. Deleted

It's not politics)

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