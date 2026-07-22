Interesting and Humour - page 3871
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There is a point. For many, including the Western military, a calibre strike against terrorists from the Caspian Sea was a great surprise. American generals were also surprised to discover that Russia's military has left them far behind in the field of electronic warfare. So far, they have no idea how they can fight a war with Russia in the absence of communication due to the use of Russian jammers.
...
Of course, if tapping morse code on a tin can
Is today the day... everyone's fighting.
Is today the day... everyone's fighting.
This is how people in China escape the heat:
Not much left to live for the artist....
Good morning
Downloading a movie for tonight, about the man who built the biggest pyramidhttps://www.kinokopilka.pro/movies/31376-lzhets-velikiy-i-uzhasnyy
And his story in a nutshellhttps://vc.ru/p/madoff
De Niro and Pfeiffer!
"Lever-AV shoots down 34 Tomahawks in Syria
Рычаг-АВ