Don't cry. Knock on the door. You can do it.

Interesting and Humour - page 2032
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Wow, Yogemishek didn't make the list :(
Don't cry. Snitch to the admins. You can do it.
You're a liar.
So what the hell with it. And for amateurs - I've been using the channel for over a year now, can't jump off) http://www.loudcity.com/stations/hdrn/files/show/hdrn.html
http://101.ru/
http://www.staroeradio.ru/
You're a liar.
Oh, come on, everybody knows, or are you trying to make a big deal out of it, like prove that Conductor's a snitch?
Oh, come on, everybody knows, or are you trying to make a big deal out of it, like prove the Conductor's a snitch?
You're a liar.
Last time I was a moron.
I guess that's progress.)
Last time I was a moron.
I guess that's progress.)
Girls, stop fighting, will you?
Alexei, let's dot our i's and cross our t's.
When did I and to whom did I "snitch" according to this flooder's version?