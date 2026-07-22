Interesting and Humour - page 2032

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Contender:

Wow, Yogemishek didn't make the list :(

Don't cry. Knock on the door. You can do it.
 
Mischek:
Don't cry. Snitch to the admins. You can do it.

You're a liar.

 
valeryk:

So what the hell with it. And for amateurs - I've been using the channel for over a year now, can't jump off) http://www.loudcity.com/stations/hdrn/files/show/hdrn.html

http://101.ru/

http://www.staroeradio.ru/

 
Contender:

You're a liar.

Oh, come on, everybody knows, or are you trying to make a big deal out of it, like prove that Conductor's a snitch?

 
 
Mischek:

Oh, come on, everybody knows, or are you trying to make a big deal out of it, like prove the Conductor's a snitch?

You're a liar.
 
Contender:
You're a liar.

Last time I was a moron.

I guess that's progress.)

 
Girls, stop fighting, will you?
 
Mischek:

Last time I was a moron.

I guess that's progress.)

One does not replace the other.
 
Mathemat:
Girls, stop fighting, will you?

Alexei, let's dot our i's and cross our t's.

When did I and to whom did I "snitch" according to this flooder's version?

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