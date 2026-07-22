Interesting and Humour - page 2943

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Rorschach:

Demotrader's idol

You can't live without beauty.)

 
Rorschach:

Demotrader's idol

In the shops? Apparently a repeat offender.
 

Courses for novice traders

 
Rorschach:

Courses for novice traders

What was that? O_o
[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:
What was that? O_o.
I have the same question... )))))
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
I have the same question...)))))

Apparently it's something like: towards future happiness through a field of rakes.))

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:

Apparently it's something like: towards future happiness through a field of rakes))))

From the third girl's face, I think she imagined happiness in a different way...)
 
Compared to Japanese TV shows, this is child's play
 
Rorschach:
Compared to Japanese TV shows, it's child's play

What's wrong with the Japanese?

 
http://spynet.ru/blog/pics/62549.html?utm_source=feedburner&amp;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+spynet-ru+%28SpyNet+-+Spynet%29
Примеры японских телешоу
Примеры японских телешоу
  • 2015.05.26
  • trinin
  • spynet.ru
Японские ТВ-шоу самые негуманные шоу в мире. Причем эта не гуманность проявляется как по отношению к их участникам, так и к зрителям. Далее вас ждет подборка моментов из японского ТВ, для того чтобы вы поняли что имеется в виду. Осторожно, некоторые отрывки не для слабонервных.
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