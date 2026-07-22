Interesting and Humour - page 1118

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Mischek:

Scandal intrigue investigation . Ala NTV Presents

The names are all made up and the coincidences are all coincidental.

)

ZS: so you searched in chronological order? or are you going to blame me again for forgetting and making it up? )

 

Selling the car. Expensive. Nausea please do not disturb.

 
sanyooooook:

)

So, did you go through it in chronological order? Or are you going to blame me for forgetting and making it up again? )

Sanek, can you do this?

 

Satire

 
Mischek:

Sanek, can you do this?

What's wrong with his tie?
 
abolk:
What's wrong with his tie?
Bolkonsky, I hate to break it to you, but there is no tie.
 
 
Mischek:

Sanek, can you do this?

What kind of mishits ask for a reference and then they start talking rubbish?)

Sometimes I miss the psychos before you, at least they weren't stupid.)

 
 
sanyooooook:

What kind of mishits are you? You ask for a reference and you start talking shit.)

Sometimes I miss the psychos before you, at least they weren't stupid.)

I've said it all. You're a liar.

And you stole money from Hitler. .

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