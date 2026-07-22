Interesting and Humour - page 1118
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Scandal intrigue investigation . Ala NTV Presents
The names are all made up and the coincidences are all coincidental.
)
ZS: so you searched in chronological order? or are you going to blame me again for forgetting and making it up? )
Selling the car. Expensive. Nausea please do not disturb.
)
So, did you go through it in chronological order? Or are you going to blame me for forgetting and making it up again? )
Sanek, can you do this?
Satire
Sanek, can you do this?
What's wrong with his tie?
Sanek, can you do this?
What kind of mishits ask for a reference and then they start talking rubbish?)
Sometimes I miss the psychos before you, at least they weren't stupid.)
What kind of mishits are you? You ask for a reference and you start talking shit.)
Sometimes I miss the psychos before you, at least they weren't stupid.)
I've said it all. You're a liar.
And you stole money from Hitler. .