Interesting and Humour - page 401

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Mischek:

Not here.)

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Yeah, I mean a new branch :)
 
 
 
Karlson:
Then I'm up.
You win ((
 

It is not Greece but Russia that has exited the Euro zone.

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After the match Kerzhakov wanted to kick the rubbish bin in the changing room out of anger, but missed.

 
Mischek:
You win ((

Well it was not so hard to assume. The gap up itself started to draw since Sunday afternoon.

The main goal was to win with myself :"Imho just take off the stops and plan, in the next Spain. " ))

 

Duel between bulls and bears

Dear traders, before drafting the ToR, take a look at the picture and give a formal definition of a trend :)

 
Urain:

Duel between bulls and bears

Dear traders, before drafting the ToR, take a look at the picture and give a formal definition of a trend :)

Yes. And at what point did it become obvious that the trend has reversed. :)
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