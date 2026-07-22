Interesting and Humour - page 401
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Not here.)
1 2717
Then I'm up.
It is not Greece but Russia that has exited the Euro zone.
------------------
After the match Kerzhakov wanted to kick the rubbish bin in the changing room out of anger, but missed.
Such cute little elephants
You win ((
Well it was not so hard to assume. The gap up itself started to draw since Sunday afternoon.
The main goal was to win with myself :"Imho just take off the stops and plan, in the next Spain. " ))
Duel between bulls and bears
Dear traders, before drafting the ToR, take a look at the picture and give a formal definition of a trend :)
Duel between bulls and bears
Dear traders, before drafting the ToR, take a look at the picture and give a formal definition of a trend :)