Interesting and Humour - page 1711
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No, it's either an inductor or a connector... I don't remember.
Come on, give him a break. He's not stupid at all... :))
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it's a really funny book. The Philosophy of the Drunken Hedgehog by Michael Pogarsky.
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ps: but not really. boring already.
Dwar Ev solemnly sealed the last contact with gold...
//from the hubra
Nah, it's either an inductor or a connector... I don't remember.
You should see a doctor or something.
Maybe you really should be banned.
Should you really be banned?
I told you, you snitched.
You're really ...banned, you've got problems. Mental. Phobias are all around you.
You're sitting here with a spirit account, which is forbidden by the rules of the forum. And you're probably itching your ass.
Come on, give him a break already...
Don't be shy about size:
Don't be shy about size: