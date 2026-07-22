Interesting and Humour - page 1711

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Yoschik:
No, it's either an inductor or a connector... I don't remember.

Come on, give him a break. He's not stupid at all... :))

--

it's a really funny book. The Philosophy of the Drunken Hedgehog by Michael Pogarsky.

--

ps: but not really. boring already.

 
Yoschik:

Dwar Ev solemnly sealed the last contact with gold...

//from the hubra

This is Frederick Brown. Response.
 
Yoschik:
Nah, it's either an inductor or a connector... I don't remember.

You should see a doctor or something.

Maybe you really should be banned.

 
I thought he meant me...
 
Contender:


Should you really be banned?

I told you, you snitched.
 
Yoschik:
I told you, you snitched.

You're really ...banned, you've got problems. Mental. Phobias are all around you.

You're sitting here with a spirit account, which is forbidden by the rules of the forum. And you're probably itching your ass.

 
MetaDriver:

Come on, give him a break already...

No, Uncle Vova, that Duduktor is bothering me again, tell him
 
 
Yoschik:

Don't be shy about size:


 
i_logic:

Don't be shy about size:


I'm scared, the conductor promised to ban me, and this morning he leaked an innocent picture of a cat to the moderators.
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