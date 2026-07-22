Interesting and Humour - page 3184
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But if you look at alcohol consumption in 1913. -- there are statistics like that:
-- i.e. in terms of the amount of vodka drunk, Russia did not stand out from Europe
Yes, wrong by a thousand.
Still, it doesn't seem realistic to me that Russians drank 2 billion bottles of vodka. If we exclude children, peasants for whom vodka was only available on holidays, as it was expensive for them, and moonshine, then it is too much per snout. Unless, of course, the rest drank like Lieutenant Rzhevsky.
- Lieutenant, can you drink two bottles at a time?
-Easy!
- How about five?
- I can!
- Can you drink a bucket of vodka?
- Not a whole one. But I'll drink a lot!
And it still doesn't seem realistic to me that Russians drank ...
not "Russians", but the population of the Russian Empire - an area larger than the territory of the USSR
and the statistics refer to litres of alcohol, which includes not only vodka, but also beer, wine and other drinks
p.s. But the problem is like a problem from a junior high school textbook - most likely a cheat.
Summing up the theme of appealing to women and alcoholic- Pavel Kashin's "The Young Lady."
not "Russians", but the population of the Russian Empire - an area larger than the territory of the USSR
and the statistics refer to litres of alcohol, which includes not only vodka, but also beer, wine and other drinks
p.s. But the problem is like a problem from a junior high school textbook - most likely a cheat
And one last horror flick: