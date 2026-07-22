Interesting and Humour - page 4320
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sometimes they are smarter than that.
Backstory:
My little sister is very fond of petting a cat. He walks by and she yells, "Vasya!!!" and hugs him so hard that the poor guy's bones crack. And so, 7-8 times a day.Long cat suffered, very long (he scratched her a couple of times, but got it in the neck).
I come home today and observe the picture.
Vasya actively rubs himself on the carpet, he gets a terrible electric shock, he yells, but keeps rubbing. Then all disheveled, he goes and lies down on the chair. I thought my sister had completely flattened his brain. My sister comes in the room. Well, as usual, "Vasya!!!" and runs to him. The cat, who usually tries to flee, doesn't move. A second later, I realized why: my sister was so shocked, she rolled away from him. And you can not pick on him! After doing it eight more times, the cat got his life back. How the hell did he think of that?!
That's the cat from the eight-volume "Theory and Practice" thread, and at night your cat collects a nuclear gravitsapa under his bed to fly away to his cat-like planet. And imagine if all the cats on the planet would conspire, conspire with mice and other fleas and perform a one-stage static operation, I'm afraid to imagine the consequences....
Sometimes they are smarter than that.
Backstory:
My little sister is very fond of petting a cat. He walks by and she yells, "Vasya!!!" and hugs him so hard that the poor guy's bones crack. And so, 7-8 times a day.Long cat suffered, very long (he scratched her a couple of times, but got it in the neck).
I come home today and observe the picture.
Vasya is actively rubbing against the carpet, he gets a terrible electric shock, he yells, but continues to rub. Then all disheveled, he goes and lies down on the chair. I thought my sister had completely flattened his brain. My sister comes in the room. Well, as usual, "Vasya!!!" and runs to him. The cat, who usually tries to flee, doesn't move. A second later, I realized why: my sister was so shocked, she rolled away from him. And you can not pick on him! After doing it eight more times, the cat got his life back. How the hell did he think of that?!
Proverb. Once a good man was talking to God and asked him: "Lord, I would like to know what is Heaven and what is Hell. God led him to two doors, opened one and led the good man inside. There was a huge round table, in the middle of which stood a huge bowl filled with food that smelt very good. The good man felt himself drooling. The people sitting around the table looked hungry and sick. They all looked starving. They all had spoons with long-long handles attached to their hands. They could reach the bowl filled with food and take in the food, but because the handles on the spoons were too long, they could not bring the spoons to their mouths. The good man was shocked at the sight of their misery. The Lord said: "Just now you have seen Hell. " The Lord and the good man then made their way to the second door. The Lord opened it. The scene the good man saw was identical to the previous one. There was the same huge round table, the same gigantic bowl that made his mouth fill with saliva. The people sitting around the table held the same spoons with very long handles. Only this time they looked fed, happy and immersed in pleasant conversations with each other. The good man said to the Lord, "I don't understand. " - It's simple," the Lord replied to him, "these have learned to feed each other. Others think only of themselves. Hell and Heaven are the same. The difference is within us.
There must have been bumps on the foreheads of those who had a hard time reciprocating))). All the beautiful vanilla proverbs have a sequel, the only thing I remember is - He who remembers the old is an eye out, and he who forgets is both.
Proverb. Once a good man was talking to God and asked him: "Lord, I would like to know what is Heaven and what is Hell. God led him to two doors, opened one and led the good man inside. There was a huge round table, in the middle of which stood a huge bowl filled with food that smelt very good. The good man felt himself drooling. The people sitting around the table looked hungry and sick. They all looked starving. They all had spoons with long-long handles attached to their hands. They could reach the bowl filled with food and take in the food, but because the handles on the spoons were too long, they could not bring the spoons to their mouths. The good man was shocked at the sight of their misery. The Lord said: "Just now you have seen Hell. " The Lord and the good man then made their way to the second door. The Lord opened it. The scene the good man saw was identical to the previous one. There was the same huge round table, the same gigantic bowl that made his mouth fill with saliva. The people sitting around the table held the same spoons with very long handles. Only this time they looked fed, happy and immersed in pleasant conversations with each other. The good man said to the Lord, "I don't understand. " - It's simple," the Lord replied to him, "these have learned to feed each other. Others think only of themselves. Hell and Heaven are the same. The difference is within us.
There is a Buddhist parable on this subject.
A student decided to catch the teacher. He catches a butterfly, clutches it in his fist and asks the teacher:
- Is the butterfly alive or dead in his fist? - Thinks if he says: "Alive" - I squeeze my fist, the butterfly dies, and if "Dead" - I open my fist - it's alive.
The teacher replied:
- It's up to you to decide.
When I was a kid, a Podolsk authority explained to me and my boys about the turn signals. - Only roosters don't use turn signals. When you turn on the indicator, you say to the others: men, I'm about to turn, let me through, if you're not in a dud, or just keep in mind. But the cockerel can't talk to anybody first, so he turns silently, hoping his ass stays intact. Every time I think of it, the anger goes right away.
And this pa...a from Podolsk himself doesn't know how to use the rear-view mirrors and you didn't have the brains to teach him?
And this pa...a from Podolsk himself doesn't know how to use the rear-view mirrors and you didn't have the sense to teach him?
Always said foreign cars are bad and unreliable. The turn signals don't work at all. I don't see anything in the mirrors, either. Almost ran into a Grand Cherokee the other day, barely dodged it. He started to change lanes when I was driving on his right.
But, you know, I wonder. Some Zhigul-Hyundai won't give way, but a Porsche or a Merc will slow down and let you through. But a lower ranked one will never, ever.
Soldiers! I'm in the front row.