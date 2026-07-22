Interesting and Humour - page 2006
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Good night
It's a bit too gloomy. Let's lighten things up. ))
Nostalgic, thank you, it hit ...
Shit. 20 years. .... it's a hell of a time to go.
Roskomnadzor has blocked the biggest torrent tracker Rutracker.org. The site is no longer open on some providers today, in particular, it does not work on Rostelecom's networks.
The register of banned websites says that the site was blocked on December 27 by a decision of the Moscow City Court, at IP address 195.82.146.114, while the domain name rutracker.org does not appear in any of the registries. The date of the court decision to block it is unknown.
Rutracker representatives said in a blog post that they had not received any official information about the blocking or its reasons. Nor, they said, had they received any demands from Roskomnadzor to remove any information that might violate the country's laws. They also said that they had changed the IP address of the forum and that it would fully resume its operation in the near future regardless of the ISP.
This is an advertisement for Rutracker by Roskomnadzor.
"...On 27 December, a decision was made to block the resource Rutreker.ru by network address. A spokesperson clarified that this network address is leased by the resource from the hosting www. Rutracker.org."
Now I know there is *.ru in addition to *.org, and will go to both :-).
PS and fools. The most law-abiding torrent, that is.
He waits for visitors from abroad.
But they don't show their faces,
They've suddenly declared a boycott.
This one's busy, that one's sick,
The third is oppressed by his wife,
♪ They're all making up reasons ♪
To ruin their day off.
♪ There's skiing and hockey ♪
For athletes and people,
And they're all as bad as a Jew's lard,
Like a Jew's lard.
The tsar's been in and out
He's been doing it with a thunderstorm, or with a thunderstorm,
He's even let loose
A couple or three of the vagabonds
That he didn't like...
Those he didn't like again.
What more do they need, the bastards,
To come to the game?
And the rooms are good.
And the food is hearty
With starred sturgeon and caviar,
For the people's money.
I don't get it, damn it,
What's wrong with the tsar?
He's holier than the Pope,
than the Pope of Rome and all the other saints.
There will be snow and there will be ice.
There'll be beer, there'll be honey.
There'll even be gays in Sochi,
The Czar will invite them personally.
What else can we think of?
To forgive the tsar?
Even though he's a master of the dagger and the cloak.
And dagger and cloak.
Even I will not go myself.
A humble master of epigrams.
Alexei S. Zheleznov